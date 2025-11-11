Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkish, Syrian Officials Hold Talks in Washington

Turkish, Syrian Officials Hold Talks in Washington


2025-11-11 08:07:09
(MENAFN) Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in the United States on Monday for discussions.

According to sources from the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Fidan held a meeting with al-Sharaa during his trip to Washington. No further details were disclosed regarding the closed-door discussions.

Earlier, Sharaa visited the White House to engage in talks with US President Donald Trump, marking the first visit by a Syrian leader since the country achieved independence nearly eight decades ago.

Speaking later to Turkish media, Fidan stated that he had been invited to meet several US officials at the White House, among them his counterpart Marco Rubio, envoy Steve Witkoff, and Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack.

"Of course, my presence at the White House today coincided with the visit of Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa," Fidan noted.

He added that while Sharaa was in meetings with Trump and his team, he was also invited to participate.

"I was also present. We conveyed our president's (Recep Tayyip Erdogan) greetings and best wishes to Trump. We then had the opportunity to discuss Türkiye's general views on Syria, opportunities for cooperation with the US, and many other issues related to Syria's development, unity, solidarity, peace and regional security," Fidan said.

MENAFN11112025000045017167ID1110326771



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search