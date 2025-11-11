US Has 'Fantastic Relationship' With PM Modi, Says Donald Trump

Hailing India as an "important economic and strategic security partner" in the Indo-Pacific region, US President Donald Trump said the United States has a "fantastic relationship" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the swearing-in ceremony of Sergio Gor as the new US Ambassador to India on Monday, Trump remarked, "We have a fantastic relationship with the Prime Minister, (Narendra) Modi, and Sergio (Gor) has only enhanced that because he's become already friendly with the Prime Minister."

Trump on India's Role and New Envoy

Underscoring India's rapid economic growth and its key role in regional security, Trump stated, "India has the fastest-growing middle class and is an 'important' economic and strategic security partner in the Indo-Pacific region."

He continued, "It's an amazing country, actually, 1.5 billion people. China has 1.4 billion. Those are two big countries. As Ambassador, Sergio will work to fortify our country's bond, promote investments in key US industries and technologies, increase American energy exports and expand our security cooperation."

Expressing confidence in Gor's appointment, the US President added, "Knowing that Sergio is going to be the Ambassador, they would call constantly to say, 'let's get to know this man', and they like what they see."

US-India Trade Deal 'Pretty Close'

During the ceremony, Trump also noted that the United States and India were "pretty close" to reaching a "fair trade deal" and indicated his willingness to reduce tariffs imposed on New Delhi.

"We're making a deal with India, much different deal than we had in the past. So right now, they don't love me, but they'll love us again," Trump said. He added, "We're getting a fair deal, just a fair trade deal. We had pretty unfair trade deals. They're very good negotiators, Sergio, so you have to take a look at that, if you would please."

Addressing Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent during the event, Trump remarked, "But we're getting close. Scott, I think we're pretty close to doing a deal that's good for everybody."

On the question of tariffs, Trump explained, "Well, right now the tariffs are very high on India because of the Russian oil, and they've stopped doing the Russian oil. It's been reduced very substantially. Yeah, we're going to be bringing the tariffs down." He added, "At some point, no, at some point, we're going to be bringing them down. Without tariffs, this country would be in such trouble as they were for many years."

Five rounds of negotiations have already been concluded for the initial phase of the bilateral trade agreement, with both sides reportedly "very near" to finalising its terms. Officials in New Delhi have said that remaining discussions focus on refining the language of the draft text.

Gor's Appointment and Diplomatic Engagement

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Vice President J D Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Attorney General Pam Bondi, US Attorney Jeanine Pirro, Senator Lindsey Graham, and other senior officials and lawmakers.

Congratulating the new envoy, Trump remarked, "Being the Ambassador to India is a big deal. So Sergio, congratulations. I know you're going to do a fantastic job."

Describing Gor's personality with humour, Trump said, "Some people don't like him so much. I'll be honest with you, Sergio. Some people, when they don't like Sergio, they don't like him, but when they like him, they like him more than anybody."

Gor's nomination was approved by the US Senate in October after Trump appointed him as both Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs.

"In his role as Special Envoy for South and Central Asia, Gor will be a key emissary to a very important group of nations at the crossroads between East and West," Trump said.

Last month, Gor met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi. Prime Minister Modi wrote on X that he was "glad" to receive Gor and expressed confidence that "his tenure will further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership."

Gor posted on X, "An honour to be with PM @narendramodi this evening. Our relationship with India will only strengthen over the months ahead." He also presented Prime Minister Modi with a framed photograph from the 2020 joint press conference between Trump and the Prime Minister at the White House, signed by Trump with the message, "Mr Prime Minister, you are great." (ANI)

