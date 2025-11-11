QR1.559M In Total Sales Recorded At Arabian Show Horse Auction

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Purebred Arabian Show Horse Auction, organised by the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC) under the chairmanship of Hamad bin Abdulrahman Al Attiyah, concluded at the weekend.

Over the three-day event, a total of 108 horses were offered for sale.

Forty-four were sold on the opening day, followed by 37 on the second, with the remainder sold during the final session.

According to the list issued by the Auction Committee, chaired by Saad Ali Al Kubaisi, total sales reached QR1,559,000.

Prices varied according to demand, with the top lot being Alshumous Al Shaqab, owned by Al Shaqab and purchased by owner Mohammed Al Hashim for QR270,000.

The auction drew strong participation thanks to the quality and distinction of the horses presented, giving purchasers an opportunity to acquire bloodlines from prominent farms and studs such as Al Shaqab, Al Rayyan and Al Nasser across various categories including colts, fillies, mares and stallions.

The event also featured a range of family activities held at Al Shaqab's indoor arena, where visitors enjoyed the atmosphere of the auction and accompanying entertainment.