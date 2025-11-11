403
‘Share A Coke’ returns to the UAE for a new generation
Dubai, UAE, 11 November 2025:
Coca-Cola has brought back its globally successful ‘Share a Coke’ campaign to the UAE, inviting people to rediscover the joy of sharing through personalized cans that celebrate the nation’s diverse culture.
Running from now until the end of the year, the campaign speaks to Gen Z and young adults, who continue to redefine what sharing means in a digital-first world. It features over 180 locally relevant names, nicknames, and popular phrases on Coca-Cola Original and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar cans and bottles. From Habibi and Bhai to Macha, Bestie, Boss, and Yaar, the campaign captures the UAE’s mix of local and global cultures and languages.
“Coca-Cola has been part of everyday moments in the UAE for decades, and ‘Share a Coke’ is all about celebrating those connections in a fun and personal way,” said Manuel Burgos, Vice President and General Manager for Coca-Cola Middle East. “We are proud to bring this global campaign to the UAE, tailored to reflect the language, warmth, and diversity that make this market so special.”
The campaign comes to life across leading retail outlets country-wide where consumers can discover cans and bottles featuring popular local names and expressions.
Customization booths are also available at key retail locations, offering consumers the chance to create their own personalized Coca-Cola cans. The customization booths encourage consumers to personalize a can of Coca‑Cola as a creative way to show their friends, loved ones and community that they see them – a reminder that all it takes to spark a connection is a simple act of sharing.
On-pack QR codes provide a gateway to the Share a Coke digital hub, where fans can view the dates of the journey of the 'Share a Coke' customization activation, participate in an interactive digital experience to create personalized videos and memes to share with friends, all in the spirit of celebrating friendships by turning everyday moments into lasting, shareable memories.
Banu Karakullukcu, CEO of Coca-Cola Al Ahlia Beverages, added: “As Coca-Cola’s bottling partner in the UAE, we are proud to keep innovating and deepening our connection with local communities. ‘Share a Coke’ is all about bringing people together through everyday moments of joy, friendship, and belonging that reflect the UAE’s wonderfully diverse cultures.”
For decades, Coca-Cola has proudly served the UAE through its bottling partner, Coca-Cola Al Ahlia Beverages. Beyond offering refreshing beverages, the company continues to make positive impact through initiatives focused on water replenishment, waste management, recycling, and women empowerment.
