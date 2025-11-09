South Sudan: In Upper Nile, Land Clearances Supported By The United Nations (UN) Family Create Hope For A Better Future

Loosely translated, the name Hai Salaam means welcoming peace.

For the people of Malakal, that translation carries real weight - it represents hope, and the promise of a new beginning.

Once completed, this vast area - nearly 19 million square meters - is set to become home to hundreds of families.

The idea was inspired by another project not far away, in Hai Mataar, where community gardens have already begun to thrive. After seeing the progress there, local residents grew curious - and hopeful - about embracing this new way of life.

But the journey to creating a safe, livable space isn't easy. Years of conflict have left many parts of Malakal - and the surrounding areas - contaminated with explosive remnants of war. These not only endanger lives but also keep communities from using vital farmland, at a time when food insecurity across South Sudan remains dire.

That's why the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), together with the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), and local authorities, joined forces to begin clearing and rebuilding the land.

It's meticulous, dangerous work - led by the United Nations Mine Action Service, or UNMAS. Their team calls it“battlefield area clearance.”

Before any digging begins, the team studies the land - examining old conflict data, talking to communities, and assessing the likelihood of mines. If the area, like Hai Mataar or Hai Salaam, is considered low risk, they move on to surface and then subsurface searches.

Each step is precise. They clear up to 40 centimeters below ground - deep enough to make the land safe for everyday life, from children playing to families building homes.

Then comes the delicate part: using metal detectors to pinpoint any suspicious objects, and carefully digging them out - one piece at a time.

For the deminers, safety comes through discipline and trust in the process.

As UNMAS team member Florence Apai explains,“Many people ask if I'm scared. I was, at first. But the training, the drills - they give you confidence. You learn that your safety depends on your eyes, your focus.”

Since September 2024, Florence and other women have been working alongside their male colleagues at Hai Salaam, breaking down traditional gender roles in the process.

“In South Sudan, some men think certain jobs aren't for women. But we can do it all - cutting trees, digging pits, even demining,” she says proudly.

For Florence, the work is deeply personal. Growing up near Yei, her own community once benefited from demining activities.

“Seeing how much it changed our lives - how it gave us freedom to move, to live - that's what inspired me. I wanted to help others feel that same safety.”

Once the land at Hai Salaam is cleared, Malakal residents - no matter where they come from - will be able to apply for one of the new homes.

A safe place to live, a fresh start, and maybe most importantly - a chance to leave parts of the past behind.

