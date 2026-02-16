Sheikh Hamdan Shares Video Tribute To 'Royal' Photographer Ramesh Shukla

PUBLISHED: Mon 16 Feb 2026, 11:22 AM UPDATED: Mon 16 Feb 2026, 12:04 PM



By: Supreeta Balasubramanian



He says the veteran 'through his lens, documented the journey of the United Arab Emirates and its earliest beginnings'

The Dubai Crown Prince has extended his condolences after the passing of veteran photographer Ramesh Shukla. In a post on X, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who also serves as UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, shared a video tribute to Shukla, calling him 'one of the most loyal and devoted patriots.'

The 'royal' photographer passed away on Sunday, February 15, at the age of 87, due to a cardiac arrest. He was renowned for for capturing the rulers of all seven emirates shortly after the signing of the Union Agreement at the Union House in 1971.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Ramesh Shukla, who, through his lens, documented the journey of the United Arab Emirates and its earliest beginnings," said Sheikh Hamdan.

Marking his legacy, he added that Shukla played an important role in preserving pivotal moments in UAE history "for us and for future generations." In a touching message, he said that the photographer, who arrived in the UAE in 1965, "cherished" its soil, and that he "loved its people in a journey of giving that spanned six decades," said Sheikh Hamdan.

The video tribute clearly captures the respect and love that Shukla had for the Emirates, its people and its leaders. He points to an imposing picture of late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founder of the UAE, drawing the viewer's attention to the leader's eyes.

"This man is power," he says.

