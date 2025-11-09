UAE: Big Reveal Inside Pyramid To Be Announced In 2026, Says Prominent Egyptologist

A previously unknown discovery inside the Pyramid of Khufu in Egypt will be revealed in 2026, according to prominent Egyptian archaeologist Dr Zahi Hawas, who held a session titled“Secrets of the Pharaohs” at the 44th Sharjah International Book Fair.

Recent excavations in the thousands-year-old archaeological site using technologically-advanced instruments led to the discovery of a 30-meter void inside the Pyramid in Giza, with a door at its end.

Recommended For You

"Next year, we will reveal to the world what lies behind that door,” said Hawas, who previously served as Antiquities Minister and Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities in Egypt.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Held this year under the theme "Between You and a Book", SIBF runs until November 16 and features over 300 cultural events led by 158 Arab and international guests, over 750 workshops in Arabic and English covering writing, editing, publishing, and creativity.

Virtual trip inside the Pyramid

Before giving the session, a film on Hawas' explorations in the Pyramids, taking the audience in a virtual trip inside the ancient wonder.

In comments on his biggest archaelogical dream after a long career of excavating, Hawas said:“My hope is to discover the tomb of Imhotep, the architect of the first pyramid, and the tomb of Queen Nefertiti”.

Hawass listed his efforts to bring back prized Egyptian antiquities from other countries and museums, and Shared what he has learned from his numerous excavations and discoveries.

In 2024, Hawas launched a petition for the return to Egypt of the pharaonic bust of Queen Nefertiti from the Neues Museum in Berlin.

Nefertiti's famous painted limestone bust was uncovered at Tell el-Amarna, around 300 km (185 miles) south of Cairo, in 1912 by a German archaeological mission, which shipped it to Berlin the following year.

Hawas has made it clear that he was not calling for the repatriation of artefacts taken out of Egypt legally. His campaign is focused on repatriating "three main beautiful objects", including the bust of Nefertiti, the Rosetta Stone and the Dendera Zodiac.

Asked during an interview with Emirati talk show host Anas Bukhash on which pharaoh he would like to meet in person if he had the chance to, Hawas said its King Khufu.

Generous gesture

In opening remarks during the session, Hawas expressed his gratitude to Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Memeber and Ruler of Sharjah for his pioneering cultural vision.

He recalled a generous gesture by the UAE royal who learned that some stolen Egyptian artefacts were being sold in Australia years back so he purchased them all and returned them to Egypt as gifts.

"When I asked why we had not heard about it, he said it did not matter; the important thing is to remain in the hearts of the people," he added.

The Grand Egyptian Museum

During his speech, Hawas also highlighted the significance of the newly inaugurated Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), saying "I assure you, when you visit the museum, you will feel an extraordinary sense of greatness.”

Hawas called the flagship museum one of the greatest museums in the world.

Situated near the Great Pyramids of Giza, GEM is the world's largest museum dedicated to a single civilisation and includes more than 100,000 artefacts that tell the story of Ancient Egypt from prehistoric times to the Roman era.