Take Off Startup Summit Set to Take Place in Istanbul
(MENAFN) Istanbul will host a major international startup gathering on December 10-11, with hundreds of investors and entrepreneurs converging to forge strategic alliances, the event's director revealed to media.
Irem Bayraktar Aksakal explained that Take Off serves as a critical platform for building and sustaining long-term strategic partnerships across the global tech ecosystem.
"This year, over 250 investors and fund managers from 40 countries will be attending the event, alongside more than 500 tech entrepreneurs," she said, highlighting the summit's expanding international reach. Participants from Spain, Bangladesh, North Macedonia, and Uzbekistan will present innovations through dedicated national pavilions, with "a significant rise in country preparation every year."
The director emphasized that Take Off creates essential infrastructure for cross-border collaboration, as startups depend on acceleration programs and venture capital channels to scale operations internationally.
Attendees will encounter cutting-edge technologies in real-time, with the summit uniting innovation and technology where visitors can "instantly discover and experience many new technologies."
The main stage programming will spotlight diverse topics spanning generative artificial intelligence, fintech, and emerging tech sectors.
"Everyone who comes to the summit will be able to have potential collaboration opportunities, as well as knowledge and experience," she added, underscoring the event's dual focus on networking and learning.
