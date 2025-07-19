Baltic Diplomats Discuss EU, NATO, UN Priorities At Latvia-Lithuania Summit

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Senior officials and experts from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Latvia and Lithuania gathered in Liepāja today for their annual informal seminar, Trend reports.

The event brought together top-level representatives from both nations to deepen strategic collaboration and discuss pressing regional and global issues.

The seminar was officially opened by Ivars Lasis, Political Director of the Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In his remarks, Lasis highlighted the traditionally close and friendly ties between the two neighboring countries and reaffirmed their commitment to joint action across regional and international platforms, including the European Union (EU), NATO, and other multilateral formats.

He emphasized the significance of unity and cooperation amid today's challenging geopolitical climate.

Participants commended the robust cooperation within the Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8) framework, noting its value in bolstering the region's security and resilience.

The discussion also focused on exploring new areas for NB8 collaboration and mutual support.

In-depth conversations were held on current developments within the EU, particularly concerning preparations for the upcoming Lithuanian and Latvian presidencies of the EU Council in 2027 and 2028.

Officials discussed the countries' strategic priorities and shared perspectives on shaping the EU's long-term budget framework.

Transatlantic relations featured prominently in the talks, with participants underscoring their critical role in ensuring the defense and security of the Euro-Atlantic region.

Officials expressed a united commitment to reinforcing NATO, increasing defense investments, enhancing military capabilities, and deepening NATO-EU cooperation.

The meeting also covered the Baltic States' shared interests within the United Nations, especially in light of Latvia's upcoming term on the UN Security Council.

Lithuanian officials offered insights based on their prior Council experience in 2014–2015.

To conclude the event, both delegations visited the Latvian National Armed Forces Naval Training Center and the Baltic States Divers School.

Diplomats had the opportunity to learn about ongoing regional defense training efforts and collaborations with international partners.

Now in its ninth year, the annual seminar is held alternately by the Latvian and Lithuanian Ministries of Foreign Affairs.

The event serves as a platform to foster high-level dialogue, align foreign policy priorities, and strengthen joint efforts to promote the countries' shared values and strategic goals in international institutions.