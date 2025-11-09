Softaken Deploys Out A Powerful Update To Its Vcard To CSV Converter For Smarter Contact Management.

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 7, 2025 6:38 am - Softaken releases an updated vCard to CSV Converter that makes contact conversion faster, easier, and more accurate. The update offers better performance, advanced export options, and a user-friendly interface for smooth contact management.

Softaken vCard to CSV Converter is a tool that allows users to export VCF contacts to CSV without sacrificing data. Basically, it's the right tool for people who want to access and edit the contacts from Excel, Outlook, Google Sheets, or any other CSV-supported platform.



An Easier Method to Access Contact Files

There are a good number of users that encounter problems with managing their contacts between different gadgets and email accounts. With this update, Softaken is addressing precisely that issue. Now the software supports Batch VCF to CSV Conversion, so the users can convert hundreds of contact files simultaneously.

This, in turn, saves the time of professionals and business users who are regularly transferring large contact lists between devices, CRMs, and cloud accounts. The software guarantees that every contact field, i.e., name, phone number, email, and address, remains intact and accurate after the conversion.

Softaken's goal is to make contact handling as simple as possible for any user. Even a person who has no technical knowledge can carry out the conversion in a few clicks. This update is associated with a better interface, quicker processing, and improved compatibility.



Why This Tool Is Useful

Softaken's latest release of the vCard to CSV Converter is loaded with several helpful refinements based on the feedback from its users.

Batch VCF to CSV Conversion: It is now possible for users to choose several VCF files or a whole folder and change them into CSV in one step.

Improved Speed and Accuracy: The speed of conversion is faster than before with the data integrity kept at 100%.

Convert VCF Contacts to iCloud CSV: Users are enabled to produce CSV files compatible with iCloud directly, which is very convenient when they want to transfer contacts to Apple devices.

Wider vCard Version Support: The device fully supports vCard versions 2.1, 3.0, and 4.0.

Upgraded Preview Option: Before the conversion, users get a chance to check the contact details for correctness.

Free Demo Version: This lets users experience all the functionality before obtaining the complete version.

By adding these features, Softaken is going on with its pledge to make data transformation tasks simple with intelligent and dependable software.



The Reason the Tool Is Needed

The Softaken vCard to CSV Converter update is a device for all types of users - from individuals to big enterprises. The tool is the perfect means to achieve any of these two goals, be it managing personal contact lists in Excel or exporting client data from a CRM.

It is a godsend to those who have an ecosystem consisting of Android, iPhone, Outlook, and Gmail devices, and switching is what they do. By performing iCloud CSV conversion for VCF contacts, Apple users will be able to keep their contacts at their disposal wherever they go, whenever they want.

With the help of this program, users may complete the task of making backups of their contacts without breaks easily, and they can as well put their contacts in order or send them without having to take care of the formats.



Safe, Reliable, and Fast Conversion

Softaken is committed to user trust and data safety. The tool is done in a way that it works completely offline, so be sure that your private contact data is not exposed outside your system. Conversion is done fast and securely and all the stages of the process are visible to the user thus he/ she retains complete control over their documents.

“Softaken has always believed in making data management stress-free,” says a company representative.“Our new vCard to CSV Converter update is designed to give more strength and simplicity to the users who work with contact data every day.”



Performance and System Compatibility

The software i.e. Softaken vCard to CSV Converter, is capable of running seamlessly on various Windows versions, including 11, 10, 8.1, 8, and 7 (both 32-bit and 64-bit). It is quite a small-sized software and does not in any way contribute to the slowing down of the system during the bulk conversions.

The program has also been designed to allow the users to choose between different export modes. Users can opt for creating one single CSV file that contains all the contacts or for separate CSV files, each of which will have one contact - it's totally up to them and their needs.



Free Demo Is Available

Softaken provides a free demo version of the vCard to CSV Converter, with the purpose of enabling the users to gain a better understanding of the features. The demo would let users observe the conversion speed, preview the contacts, and experience the interface before they decide to buy the full version.

This trial version has been chosen as the very first option by a large number of new users. The reasons of its success are the qualities which characterize it - it's easy, it's quick, and it gives a clear idea of how the software works.



Why You Should Use Softaken vCard to CSV Converter

Program that is easy to work with and is suitable for any user.

Batch VCF to CSV Conversion is fully supported and within one program, you may also convert VCF contacts to iCloud CSV.

Contact conversion that is 100% safe and accurate.

Functions even when there is no internet connection.

Free updates, a lifetime license, and friendly technical support.

Softaken is trusted not only by thousands of users but also by businesses around the world.

Softaken has not been stopping with one product in its quest to provide people with secure and practical software tools that lift the burden of data handling from their shoulders. The new vCard to CSV Converter is just another step to this direction.



About Softaken:

By adding this new update, Softaken vCard to CSV Converter is a more powerful and dependable tool that is an absolute must-have for people who are looking for an easy, fast, and secure way of handling contacts.

The tool offers the capability of exporting VCF contacts to CSV alongside batch VCF to CSV conversion. What's more, users are enabled to covert VCF contacts to iCloud CSV all with a few simple clicks.

This update is a testament to Softaken's philosophy of putting users first by offering them even smarter and more efficient solutions for handling contacts.

Anybody can get the demo version without payment and see for him/herself how the new features work here:



If you need more facts, support, or purchase information, please get in touch with us by sending

Contact:...

Website: