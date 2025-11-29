Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Icy Dal Lake Boulevard Triggers Three-Vehicle Collision

2025-11-29 12:03:36
Dal Lake Boulevard, Srinagar: File photo

Srinagar ~ A three-vehicle pile-up occurred on Saturday morning near Ghat No. 25 along the Nishat–Dalgate Boulevard after freezing water on the surface turned the stretch into a sheet of ice, officials said.

A police official reported that the vehicles-an Army vehicle (54 QAT), a Maruti Alto (JK01R 5659), and an Innova-were travelling from Nishat toward Dalgate when they skidded uncontrollably on the slippery bend along the lakeside. Overnight water flow had frozen into a hard layer of ice, leaving drivers with little time to react.

While no fatalities were reported, several occupants of the civilian vehicles received minor injuries and were given first aid at nearby medical facilities. All are stated to be stable.

The collision briefly halted traffic on the busy stretch as police teams and civil defence volunteers cleared the damaged vehicles and restored movement.

