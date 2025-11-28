False Claims Of Russian“Entry” Into Huliaipole Debunked CCD

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

It is noted that the invaders did indeed attempt to enter the town, but all of them have already been eliminated. The Defense Forces managed to stabilize the situation in this front sector; fighting continues.

Spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, Vladyslav Voloshyn, stated that in the Huliaipole sector, the command took timely measures to improve the defensive situation and deployed reserves accordingly.

“The Defense Forces of Ukraine, despite everything, continue to hold back the enemy and do everything so that we are not ashamed before our fallen comrades and our own dignity,” he stated.

The Center for Countering Disinformation emphasizes that the enemy is disseminating such disinformation to instill fear among Ukrainians. Through these false narratives, Russia seeks to undermine trust in the Defense Forces and destabilize the internal resilience of Ukrainian society.

As reported by Ukrinform, the situation on the Huliaipole and Orikhiv front sectors has remained tense in recent weeks, with Russian forces increasing their activity.

