French Open 2025: Djokovic Drops BIG Hint About Retirement Ahead Of His First Round Clash

The Serbian tennis legend and former world no.1 Novak Djokovic has dropped a hint about his retirement ahead of the opening round match against MacKenzie McDonald of the USA at the French Open 2025 on Tuesday, May 27.

Djokovic is only the player among 'Big 4' of tennis still actively competing on the ATP Tour. Federer was the first to pull the curtains down on his illustrious career after playing Laver Cup for Team Europe in 2022. Then, Murray decided to call time on his career after playing in the Paris Olympics last year. In November 2024, Rafael Nadal bid adieu to his illustrious career after Spain's defeat in the Davis Cup.

Almost a year after Rafael Nadal's retirement, all four big players, who dominated the men's tennis for two decades with 69 Grand Slam titles between them, reunited to celebrate the end of an era at Roland Garros, marking a poignant moment in tennis history.

Speaking ahead of the opening round against MacKenzie McDonald at the French Open, Novak Djokovic revealed that he had started to think about his retirement after attending his old foe Rafael Nadal's farewell event, adding that he had a conversation with Federer and Murray on their rivalries.

“Honestly I was thinking about my end of the road as well when we were watching Rafa having his speech, particularly those moments when we were in the back room, the three of us, and I was talking to Federer and Murray about their good-byes and reminiscing and reflecting on the rivalries," Djokovic said.

The touching backstage moment with his long-time rivals clearly left an impression on Novak Djokovic as he witnessed another of his contemporaries bidding farewell to tennis. Federer, Nadal, and Murray retired after injuries and poor fitness levels took a toll on their bodies, making it difficult to compete at the highest level. However, Novak Djokovic seems to be in good shape despite being 38-year-old.

Recently, Novak Djokovic clinched his 100th ATP title at the Geneva Open and became the third player after Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer to achieve this historic feat in the history of men's singles tennis.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic is aiming for a record 25th Grand Slam title at the ongoing French Open. The Serbian tennis legend is currently levelled at former Australian tennis legend Margaret Court with 24 Grand Slams after winning the US Open in 2023.

In 2024, Djokovic could not win a single Grand Slam title for the first time since 2007. The 38-year-old missed out on a chance of winning a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title after he decided to withdraw midway through the semifinal against German tennis star Alexander Zverev in the semifinal due to knee injury. Ahead of the French Open, Novak Djokovic split with his coach Andy Murray after his early exits at the Monte Carlo Masters and Madrid Open.

At the French Open 2025, Novak Djokovic is unlikely to leave any stone unturned in his pursuit of a historic 25th Grand Slam title, which will further cement his place as one of the greatest players to have graced the game of tennis.