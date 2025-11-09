403
Erdogan emphasizes need for sustaining Pakistan-Afghanistan ceasefire
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized the critical need to sustain the ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan, according to official reports.
During a meeting in Baku with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Erdogan noted that Türkiye is “closely following the terrorist attacks in Pakistan and the tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.” He expressed optimism that the negotiations facilitated by Türkiye will lead to lasting peace and stability between the two neighboring countries, reaffirming Ankara’s commitment to supporting the process.
Erdogan also highlighted that Türkiye and Pakistan are deepening collaboration in multiple sectors, including trade, energy, and defense, as part of efforts to enhance bilateral relations.
In addition, he drew attention to the significance of upholding the ceasefire in Gaza and emphasized the importance of continuing efforts on the matter within the United Nations framework.
Both leaders were present in Baku to participate in Azerbaijan’s Victory Day celebrations on November 8, where they attended a military parade held in honor of the occasion.
