PM Modi Extends Greetings On Uttarakhand's 25Th Foundation Day, Prays For Prosperity

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his greetings to the people of Uttarakhand on the occasion of the state's 25th foundation anniversary. He highlighted that the state is advancing across various sectors, including tourism.

Described as Devbhoomi and nestled amidst nature, the hill state is now making remarkable strides in overall development as well as tourism, the prime minister noted.

“On the 25th anniversary of the establishment of Uttarakhand, I extend my heartfelt best wishes to all my brothers and sisters of the state. On this special occasion of the state, I pray for the happiness and prosperity, good fortune, and excellent health of the humble, hardworking, and divine-like people here," PM Modi said on X.

Pension hike for statehood activists in Uttarakhand

In other news from the state, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced a hike in pensions for activists who contributed to the formation of the state.

He also mentioned plans to name important infrastructure projects after those who lost their lives during the movement. The announcement was made at an event held on Saturday, a day before the state's 25th Foundation Day.

| Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat escapes unhurt in car accident

Dhami stated that the pension for statehood activists who spent at least seven days in jail or were injured during the movement will be raised from ₹6,000 to ₹7,000 per month, a report by PTI noted.

| Uttarakhand announces 3% increase in DA ahead of Diwali

He further announced that pensions for other activists will increase from ₹4,500 to ₹5,500 per month.

Activists who were injured or completely disabled during the agitation will see their pension rise from ₹20,000 to ₹30,000 per month, along with the provision of a medical attendant for their care. The chief minister also said that pensions for the dependents of activists who were killed during the movement will be increased from ₹3,000 to ₹5,500 per month.

The Chief Minister stated that the government will always honour the contributions of the movement's activists with the highest respect and ensure their spirit is reflected in every policy and decision, according to ANI. He urged citizens to light five lamps in their homes on State Foundation Day to pay tribute to the heroes of the statehood movement. He added that the spirit of the Uttarakhand movement continues to inspire efforts to make the state one of the best in the country and called on everyone to participate in this collective mission.