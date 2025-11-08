France Arrests Three Women Over Alleged Plot To Attack Paris Concert

France's National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office announced on Saturday that three young women had been detained and charged with plotting a terrorist attack in the French capital.

Authorities said the suspects, all around 20 years old, were arrested following a month-long investigation launched on October 10 into alleged plans to target a concert hall in Paris.

According to Le Parisien, one suspect, known online as“B,” had around 20,000 followers on TikTok and reportedly shared pro-jihadist content. Investigators believe she played a leadership role within the small group.

The women are accused of discussing violent acts online, including possible attacks using firearms or explosive belts, and referencing public venues such as concert halls and bars.

Lawyers for the defendants declined to comment, though one insisted the threats were not serious and that the discussions were“merely hypothetical.”

The arrests come as France prepares to mark the 10th anniversary of the November 13, 2015 Paris and Saint-Denis attacks, which left 130 people dead.

National anti-terror prosecutor Olivier Christen told Agence France-Presse that jihadist groups remain“the most active and persistent threat” to French security, noting that extremist activity has increased in recent years.

