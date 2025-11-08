J & K Govt Mulls Single-Window System For Recruitment Rules

J&K Govt Logo

Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir government is considering the establishment of a single-window digital system for framing and amending recruitment rules across all departments in the Union Territory, officials said on Saturday.

A high-level meeting chaired by Satish Sharma, Minister for Administrative Reforms, Inspections (ARI) and Trainings, reviewed the proposal aimed at ensuring time-bound, transparent, and uniform implementation of recruitment policies.

Sharma said the proposed online platform would mark a major administrative reform, streamlining the process of recruitment rule approvals and amendments.“This digital reform will significantly reduce administrative delays, bring transparency, and ensure uniform implementation of recruitment policies across all departments. The single-window system will not only enhance efficiency but also strengthen accountability through real-time monitoring and public accessibility,” he said.

The minister appreciated the efforts of the ARI & Training Department for conceptualising the initiative and directed officials to expedite its design and rollout in consultation with the General Administrative Department (GAD), Finance, Law, and the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC). He also called for its integration with the existing E-Office framework and for capacity-building of departmental nodal officers to ensure a smooth transition.

Sharma emphasised the importance of introducing a public reference view, allowing citizens and stakeholders to access approved recruitment rules online - reinforcing the government's commitment to transparent and citizen-centric governance.

According to officials, the system will feature an online portal and dashboard with secure departmental logins, standardised digital templates, and simultaneous routing to concerned departments including ARI & Trainings, Finance, Law, GAD, and JKPSC. It will also include a centralised archive of all approved rules and amendments, real-time notifications, and mechanisms for tracking delays and performance.