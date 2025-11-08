Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Concludes Visit To Azerbaijan

2025-11-08 03:08:18
(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has completed his visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Turkish President at Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of both countries.

The Turkish head of state was seen off by Yagub Eyyubov, Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister, Samir Sharifov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yaşar Güler, Turkish Minister of National Defense, and other officials.

AzerNews

