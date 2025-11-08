Govt Notifies New Rules For Sustainable Deep-Sea Fishing In India's Exclusive Economic Zone

MENAFN - KNN India)The government has notified the Rules for Sustainable Harnessing of Fisheries in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), aimed at advancing the country's Blue Economy agenda.

Announced on 4 November 2025, the measure fulfills a commitment made in the Union Budget 2025–26 to establish a regulatory framework for sustainable deep-sea fishing with a special focus on the Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.

The new rules prioritise Fishermen Cooperative Societies and Fish Farmer Producer Organisations (FFPOs) for deep-sea fishing operations and the deployment of modern vessels.

The framework is designed to enhance seafood exports by promoting value addition, traceability, and certification.

A mother-and-child vessel model will support mid-sea transshipment under Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, particularly benefiting island territories that account for nearly half of India's EEZ.

To strengthen sectoral capabilities, the government will extend training, exposure visits, and value-chain support in areas such as processing, branding, and exports.

Credit assistance will be made available through schemes including the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and the Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF).

The rules prohibit harmful fishing practices such as LED light fishing, pair trawling, and bull trawling.

Minimum legal sizes for select species will be introduced, and fisheries management plans will be framed with states to revive fish stocks.

Mariculture activities - including sea-cage culture and seaweed farming - will be promoted to diversify incomes and reduce nearshore fishing pressure, enabling small-scale fishers to access deep-sea resources and expand exports of high-value species such as tuna.

Mechanised and large motorised vessels will require an Access Pass - issued free through the online ReALCRaft portal - while traditional and small vessels are exempt.

The system enables digital submission, real-time tracking, and time-bound approvals. Foreign vessels are barred fr0m operating in India's EEZ.

ReALCRaft is being integrated with MPEDA and the Export Inspection Council for catch and health certification to support traceability, sanitary compliance, and eco-labelling for global markets.

The rules clarify that fish caught beyond the contiguous zone in India's EEZ will be treated as Indian origin, ensuring they are not classified as imports when landed domestically.

A National Plan of Action against illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing will also be framed.

Safety measures include mandatory transponders and digital ID for fishers, with ReALCRaft integrated with the Nabhmitra navigation assistance system.

These mechanisms are expected to strengthen both vessel safety and coastal security in coordination with maritime enforcement agencies.

