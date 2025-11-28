Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P


2025-11-28 10:07:47
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:57 AM EST - Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P: Today announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange accepted a notice filed by BIP of its intention to renew its normal course issuer bid for its outstanding limited partnership units and its cumulative class A preferred limited partnership units. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P shares are trading down $0.28 at $50.23.

MENAFN28112025000212011056ID1110410481



Baystreet.ca

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search