Trump Withdraws Jared Isaacman’s NASA Nomination
(MENAFN) On late Saturday, United States Leader Donald Trump announced he is retracting his nomination of billionaire Jared Isaacman, a close associate of SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, to lead NASA.
This decision comes after a review of Isaacman’s previous connections.
Trump stated on his Truth Social platform, “After a thorough review of prior associations, I am hereby withdrawing the nomination of Jared Isaacman to head NASA.”
He also added that a new nominee will be revealed soon, someone who will be “mission-aligned and put America First in Space.”
However, Trump did not provide further details about the specific associations that influenced his choice to withdraw Isaacman’s nomination.
In response to the announcement, Musk commented on X, praising Isaacman by saying, “It is rare to find someone so competent and good-hearted.”
Isaacman himself shared his reflections on X, describing the past six months as “enlightening and, honestly, a bit thrilling.”
He mentioned that the experience had given him a greater understanding of the responsibilities tied to public service.
He also commended the “competent, dedicated people” working in government and reaffirmed his ongoing support for both Trump and NASA.
Isaacman, 42, had been nominated last December to become the NASA administrator.
Although he has never held a federal government position, the tech billionaire has twice traveled to space on commercial missions organized by Musk’s company.
