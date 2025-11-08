403
Michael Stewart Exits Pwc To Lead Corporate Affairs At Unilever
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON-Veteran communications chief Michael Stewart, most recently had of global affairs for consulting giant PwC, has been named chief corporate affairs and communications officer at Unilever, replacing Rebecca Marmot, who is stepping down after almost two decades with the company.
Marmot spent most of that time leading the company's sustainability function, before taking on additional responsibility for corporate affairs late in 2024, following the departure of Paul Mathews.
That move had raised questions about the status of the corporate affairs function at Unilever-long regarded as a company that prioritized reputation in general and brand purpose in particular-with some arguing the lack of a dedicated communications professional on the executive committee was a step back and others seeing the consolidation of comms and sustainability as a logical combination.
"In July, I announced that I would be stepping down as chief sustainability & corporate affairs officer at Unilever to embark on a new opportunity and now that time has come," Marmot wrote on LinkedIn. "Before leaving, I welcomed onboard and handed over the reins to the wonderful Michael Stewart. I'll be cheering him and the amazing team on as I navigate my next adventure."
Under Marmot's leadership, Unilever helped shape and made progress toward the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, supported a Global Plastics Treaty, advocated for water access globally, and helped forge a strong EU sustainability reporting framework.
Stewart had joined PwC in October of 2019 in a new global role, leading corporate affairs and communications, and serving as chair of the firm's global public policy board. Before that, he had worked with Edelman, as vice chair and as head of the firm's EMEA region, and held senior communications roles at McKinsey.
Earlier in his career, Stewart was a senior executive in social sector organizations focused on sustainability and corporate responsibility, including the Prince of Wales International Business Leaders Forum.
