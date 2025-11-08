Heating Gradually Restored In Kremenchuk Following Russia's Large-Scale Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this citing Volodymyr Kohut, Head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration.

“To provide water to residents, generators are operating at pumping stations, but water supply will temporarily follow a schedule. Hospitals and other essential facilities are using backup power,” Kohut wrote on Telegram.

He added that the city's bakeries have also switched to backup power.

Heating in Kremenchuk will be gradually restored.

Mobile communication in the city is currently operating via alternative power sources, and Points of Invincibility have been deployed.

As reported, in the morning of November 8, Russian forces attacked energy infrastructure in Poltava region. Kremenchuk community was left without electricity and water, and partially without heating.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine