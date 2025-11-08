QSC Launches Tree-Planting Campaign In Collaboration With Doha Municipality

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Scientific Club (QSC), affiliated with the Ministry of Sports and Youth, organized a tree-planting campaign in cooperation with Doha Municipality.

The initiative covered the club's premises and surrounding areas, as part of its ongoing efforts to raise environmental awareness among youth and promote sustainable development values within the community. The campaign also aligns with the activities of Qatar Sustainability Week 2025.

The campaign aimed to educate participants on the importance of trees and vegetation cover, highlighting their role in improving air quality and preserving biodiversity.

It also provided practical instruction on the basics of agriculture, tree planting, and environmental sustainability principles. Emphasis was placed on fostering individual environmental responsibility, encouraging teamwork, and promoting volunteerism as a societal value that supports environmental and community service.

Participants from the club planted a variety of native trees and plants suited to Qatar's climate, under the supervision of specialists from the Parks Department at Doha Municipality. These experts offered hands-on guidance on proper planting techniques and plant care.

QSC's Deputy Executive Director Engineer Abdulrahman Saleh Khamis said this initiative reflects the club's commitment to strengthening cooperation with government entities and national institutions in service of the public good and in support of Qatar's sustainability goals.

He added that they believe environmental awareness begins with the younger generation, which is why they prioritize practical activities like this campaign to instill environmental protection values and encourage youth participation in green initiatives.

For his part, Head of Parks at the Services Affairs Department of Doha Municipality Salem Abdullah Al Marri emphasized the importance of such environmental campaigns in raising awareness among the new generation.

He noted that these activities offer students a valuable hands-on experience in tree planting and contribute to expanding green spaces.

Qatar Sustainability Week serves as a vital national platform to spotlight efforts and initiatives aimed at advancing environmental, social, and economic sustainability across the country.

QSC's participation underscores its pioneering role in promoting scientific and environmental culture and inspiring youth to innovate and volunteer in service of the community.