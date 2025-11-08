COVID Vaccine Could Reduce Allergies In Children With Eczema, Study Finds

Children with eczema might have one more reason to roll up their sleeves for the COVID-19 vaccine. According to new research presented at the 2025 American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (ACAAI) Annual Meeting, vaccinated children with eczema experienced fewer infections and allergic conditions compared to those who weren't vaccinated.

Why Eczema and Allergies Are Connected

Eczema, or atopic dermatitis (AD), is a chronic inflammatory skin condition driven by an overactive immune system. It often appears early in life and can pave the way for asthma and allergic rhinitis - part of what doctors call the“atopic march.” Children with eczema are also more vulnerable to respiratory and skin infections, which can worsen their symptoms.

Lead researcher Tristan Nguyen, a medical student and study author, explained,“Children with eczema have an imbalanced immune system that reacts strongly to allergens and infections. We wanted to see if the COVID-19 vaccine could provide an extra layer of immune stability.”

Study Finds Fewer Infections and Allergies in Vaccinated Kids

The team conducted a large-scale retrospective cohort study of more than 11,000 children with eczema - half vaccinated and half unvaccinated. They found that vaccinated kids had:



Fewer respiratory infections, including pneumonia, bronchitis, and sinusitis.

Lower rates of skin infections like impetigo and molluscum contagiosum. Reduced allergic conditions, such as asthma, allergic rhinitis, contact dermatitis, and food-triggered allergic reactions.

Dr. Zhibo Yang, the study's senior investigator, said,“The vaccine may help reduce the risk of atopic disease progression. It reinforces the idea that vaccination supports overall immune balance, especially in children with allergic tendencies.”

Beyond COVID: A Boost for Immune Health

Researchers also discovered that vaccinated children went longer before developing new infections or allergic flare-ups, indicating a more stable immune response. The results suggest that the COVID-19 vaccine could protect against more than just the virus, offering benefits that ripple through a child's overall health.

Dr. Yang added,“These findings highlight vaccination's broader potential - helping prevent asthma and allergic complications in children who already face immune challenges.”

What This Means for Parents

For parents of kids with eczema, these results bring a positive message: vaccination could not only protect against COVID-19 but also help strengthen the immune system, reduce flare-ups, and prevent allergy progression. Experts emphasize that the vaccine remains safe and effective - and might even deliver unexpected long-term benefits.