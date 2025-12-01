213 Modern Charkhas Introduced to Boost Pashmina Spinning in Kashmir

Srinagar- In order to secure the indigenous process of hand-spinning of world-famous Pashmina wool, the Department of Handicrafts and Handloom, Kashmir, has replaced traditional charkhas with 213 Modern Charkhas in all its 16 Pashmina Spinning Training Centres with an intake capacity of 20 trainees in each centre.

These training centres are functional in Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Anantnag and Bandipora districts.

Sharing details in a press statement issued here today, a spokesman of the Department stated that the modern spinning charkhas designed by SKUAST Kashmir provide a healthy posture to the spinners, who earlier had to sit on haunches to hand-spin the Pashmina wool, an arduous task known only to the famed artisans of Kashmir.“The modern charkha also increases daily yield at least three times, thereby increasing the financial income of the artisans,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Highlighting the salient features, the spokesman further stated that these paddle-driven charkhas contribute to enhance uniformity in the Pashmina yarn count.“The modern charkha is also easy to operate and offers a comfort zone to the spinners, contrary to the much tiring experience on the traditional charkhas earlier,” he added.