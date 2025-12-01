403
Bomb Threat Forces French Public Broadcaster to Cut Live Broadcast
(MENAFN) French public broadcaster France Info abruptly terminated its live transmission Saturday after receiving a bomb threat targeting its Paris facility, forcing an immediate evacuation during active programming.
The disruption occurred as host Jean-Christophe Galeazzi was moderating a studio discussion on Ukrainian political developments with journalists when emergency alarm systems activated.
As sirens echoed through the building, Galeazzi informed viewers they were compelled to halt transmission "due to a bomb threat" before the feed went dark.
France Info issued a written statement confirming the Paris studio underwent full evacuation as a security measure, with law enforcement teams deployed to conduct a comprehensive on-site investigation.
Staff members were cleared to re-enter the premises roughly two hours later once authorities completed their security sweep, the outlet reported.
The incident marks the second bomb threat against French media within a fortnight—rival channel BFMTV received a similar threat two weeks prior.
Authorities have not disclosed whether the two incidents are connected or if any suspects have been identified in either case.
