Death Toll In Russia's Strike On Dnipro Rises To Two, 12 Injured
“Two people have now been confirmed dead as a result of the attack on Dnipro. Rescuers have recovered the body of another woman from under the debris,” Haivanenko wrote.
According to him, 12 people are currently known to have been injured after a strike hit a multi-storey residential building in Dnipro. Seven of the injured are in hospital.Read also: Russia attacks Ukraine with over 450 drones, 45 missiles – Zelensky
As reported earlier by Ukrinform, it was previously stated that 11 people had been injured in Dnipro in the large-scale Russian attack, and one person had been killed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment