Death Toll In Russia's Strike On Dnipro Rises To Two, 12 Injured


2025-11-08 06:05:43
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Vladyslav Haivanenko, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform notes.

“Two people have now been confirmed dead as a result of the attack on Dnipro. Rescuers have recovered the body of another woman from under the debris,” Haivanenko wrote.

According to him, 12 people are currently known to have been injured after a strike hit a multi-storey residential building in Dnipro. Seven of the injured are in hospital.

As reported earlier by Ukrinform, it was previously stated that 11 people had been injured in Dnipro in the large-scale Russian attack, and one person had been killed.

UkrinForm

