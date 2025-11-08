403
Zelenskyy Conducts Diplomatic Discussions with Romania, Lebanon
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy conducted back-to-back diplomatic discussions Friday with Romanian President Nicusor Dan and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, addressing military collaboration, territorial stability, and peacekeeping initiatives.
"I briefed him on the current diplomatic situation and the ongoing Russian strikes. Russia continues spurning diplomacy, and we discussed what joint steps could help bring the Russians back to reality," Zelenskyy said on Telegram after speaking to Romanian President Nicusor Dan.
The leaders explored matters including military aid provision, aerial protection requirements, and prospective joint ventures under the EU's SAFE framework, with Zelenskyy emphasizing Ukraine's readiness to supply defense technology to Romania.
SAFE represents a newly established European Union program offering €150 billion ($176.7 billion) in subsidized financing to member nations for strengthening their military infrastructure.
"We have strong potential for a partnership, and we are equally interested in its realization," he added.
Zelenskyy extended an invitation to Dan for a Ukraine visit, with bilateral teams currently coordinating arrangements for the trip.
Through a distinct communication, Zelenskyy revealed his conversation with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun centered on Middle Eastern stabilization measures, agricultural supply chains, and joint advancement in farming innovation and distribution networks.
"Ukraine supports all the efforts by Lebanon and the international community to ensure stability in the Middle East. Achieving real peace is equally important for both our regions," he said, expressing gratitude for Lebanon's support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
"Ukraine supports all the efforts by Lebanon and the international community to ensure stability in the Middle East. Achieving real peace is equally important for both our regions," he said, expressing gratitude for Lebanon's support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
