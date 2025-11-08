403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sweden, Ukraine Strike Deal to Launch Joint Defense Technology Center
(MENAFN) Sweden and Ukraine formalized plans Thursday to launch a collaborative defense technology center, media reports.
Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson and Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal put pen to paper on a memorandum of understanding that will blend Sweden's technical research capabilities with battlefield insights gained from Ukraine's ongoing conflict.
"We will establish personnel and work with defense innovation. Swedish personnel will be on site," Jonson said.
The partnership won't yield immediate manufacturing output but aims to accelerate development of cutting-edge military systems through coordinated efforts.
Jonson revealed that Sweden now anticipates delivering Gripen E combat aircraft to Ukraine over a 36-month period, encompassing comprehensive instruction for aviators and maintenance crews alike.
Shmyhal indicated the purchase agreement's schedule would reach completion in mere days—possibly seven at most—though Ukraine will press Sweden to supply operational aircraft as soon as 2026.
"We insist that it be 2026, and we are negotiating with partners about this. The production of the E/F Gripen will begin a little later," the minister said.
He noted that manufacturing operations within Ukraine would progress "from large-scale assembly to the localization of individual parts," characterizing the arrangement as "the largest ever on the European continent."
Personnel training for Ukrainian flight crews and technical specialists is slated to commence that same year. "We plan to combine the training of pilots and mechanics with the receipt of the first Gripens," Shmyhal added.
He disclosed the formation of dual task forces—one addressing technical specifications, another handling monetary aspects—to orchestrate preparation and funding mechanisms for the pact.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced in October that his nation and Sweden had executed initial paperwork establishing a Gripen squadron, labeling the transaction a "historic step" toward strengthening Ukraine's air power and long-term security.
Zelenskyy said the agreement covers up to 150 Swedish-made Gripen combat aircraft, calling it "a long-term security guarantee for a strong and modern independent Ukraine."
Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson and Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal put pen to paper on a memorandum of understanding that will blend Sweden's technical research capabilities with battlefield insights gained from Ukraine's ongoing conflict.
"We will establish personnel and work with defense innovation. Swedish personnel will be on site," Jonson said.
The partnership won't yield immediate manufacturing output but aims to accelerate development of cutting-edge military systems through coordinated efforts.
Jonson revealed that Sweden now anticipates delivering Gripen E combat aircraft to Ukraine over a 36-month period, encompassing comprehensive instruction for aviators and maintenance crews alike.
Shmyhal indicated the purchase agreement's schedule would reach completion in mere days—possibly seven at most—though Ukraine will press Sweden to supply operational aircraft as soon as 2026.
"We insist that it be 2026, and we are negotiating with partners about this. The production of the E/F Gripen will begin a little later," the minister said.
He noted that manufacturing operations within Ukraine would progress "from large-scale assembly to the localization of individual parts," characterizing the arrangement as "the largest ever on the European continent."
Personnel training for Ukrainian flight crews and technical specialists is slated to commence that same year. "We plan to combine the training of pilots and mechanics with the receipt of the first Gripens," Shmyhal added.
He disclosed the formation of dual task forces—one addressing technical specifications, another handling monetary aspects—to orchestrate preparation and funding mechanisms for the pact.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced in October that his nation and Sweden had executed initial paperwork establishing a Gripen squadron, labeling the transaction a "historic step" toward strengthening Ukraine's air power and long-term security.
Zelenskyy said the agreement covers up to 150 Swedish-made Gripen combat aircraft, calling it "a long-term security guarantee for a strong and modern independent Ukraine."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment