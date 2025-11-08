Dubai: How Residents Can Avoid Power Cuts Amid Rainy Season 6 Steps To Take

As winter approaches in the UAE and wet weather becomes more expected, Dubai's Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) called on customers to undertake necessary precautionary measures ahead of the rainy season and extreme conditions.

Steps shared by the Authority are meant to ensure avoid any internal interruptions and ensure the safety and continuity of electricity and water supplies.

The advisory comes as the UAE is expected to have more rain and extreme weather.

On April 16, 2024, Dubai and its neighbouring emirates saw record rains, resulting in flooding and damage to many properties. A timely decision by the building owners and tenants helped them reduce damage during heavy rains.

Last month, dozens of Muslim faithful took part in a special rain prayer, following directives by UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to hold Salat Al Istisqa in mosques across the country.

What are Dubai residents advised to do?

Before the onset of the rainy season, residents are advised to do take the following precautionary measures at home:

1. Securely close all electrical cabinets

2. Replace any damaged glass covers on meters

3. Ensure all connections are properly grounded

4. Seal any unused conduits on the roof

5. Inspect exposed connections and protect them with waterproof sockets and fixtures

6. Hire a skilled technician for a thorough inspection, as regular maintenance is also important

However, Dewa clarified that taking these measures does not mean that unexpected power interruptions may not occur. In this case, users are urged to use the smart response service through the Dewa smart app, its official website or the Dubai Now app to follow quick self-diagnosis steps that will help fix the issue swiftly.