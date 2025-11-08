Doha Film Festival's 'Made In Qatar' Programme Features 10 Captivating Stories

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Doha Film Festival unveiled the anticipated 'Made in Qatar' programme, which features homegrown creativity and storytelling excellence from the nation's emerging filmmakers. Presented by Doha Film Institute (DFI), this showcase reaffirms its unwavering commitment to nurturing Qatar's vibrant creative community and amplifying authentic voices that capture the essence of the nation's evolving cultural identity.

A diverse selection of 10 short films from Qatari and Qatar-based filmmakers, 'Made in Qatar' highlights the depth, diversity, and bold imagination that define the country's cinematic landscape today. The programmeis a launchpad for homegrown storytellers whose work gains international recognition and offer a fresh perspective on contemporary life in Qatar-that is imaginative, emotionally resonant, and deeply human.

Fatma Hassan Alremaihi, Festival Director and CEO of DFI, said:“Supporting local filmmakers is not only a duty-it is a privilege and a source of great pride for the Institute. Our storytellers open windows to our world, share our unique culture, and connect others to our own narratives. Through the 'Made in Qatar'programme, we celebrate the courage and creativity of filmmakers who are defining our cinematic identity and shaping a cultural legacy that extends far beyond our borders.”

Underlining the evolution of Qatar's film ecosystem, 'Made in Qatar' includes films supported by the Institute's training programmes, Grants and the Qatari Film Fund. This year's Made in Qatar Jury led by actress, director and producer Afef Ben Mahmoud, who alongside Head of Development at Katara Studios Fahad Al-Kuwari and producer and distributor Alaa Alasad, will recognise this exciting new generation of home-grown talent.

Films in DFF2025 Made in Qatar are:

Al-Aqiq: Darkness of Virtuality (Qatar) by Mohammed Al-Suwaidi and Kummam Al-Maadeed is set in the near future, wherea sinister group known as 'The Trolls' menace the Gulf city of Juna in a wave of violent attacks and criminal acts.

Baba is Melting (Qatar) by Karim Emara is about a son who calls to confront his father, who is waiting in the car to join Friday prayer about a secret that he has been hiding from the family.

Fahad the Furious (Qatar) by Justin Kramer is set in modern Qatar and follows Fahad and his conservative family who lack the communication skills required to have open discussions and are instead forced to create their own narratives and assumptions about what Fahad is really doing at night.

Is This A Sign? (Qatar) by Maria Joseph narrates the chaotic moments before the marriage officiation of a nervous bride Taara who finds herself in a comedy of errors a fiercely protective, impatient father to a sneaky younger sister and the disappearance of a family heirloom which she cannot get married without.

Project Aisha (Qatar) by Fahad Al-Nahdi is about Amal, a neurosurgeon in her late 30s who almost loses her daugher Aisha in an accident. Against medical advice, she decides to care for Aisha herself but her questionable methods alienate her family and condemns Aisha to a fate worse than death.

Still from A Palm Branch

Qadha' w Qadar (Qatar) by Maryam Al-Mohammed is set in the Family Court of Doha, where Noor's sister Fatima shares some bad news with her as she anxiously prepares to enter the courtroom. Inside, tensions mount as Noor faces her husband, his lawyer, and the judge.

A Palm Branch (Qatar) by Mahdi Al Ali isa deeply introspective tale about a woman who grapples with love, loss and the mysteries of the sea. Through vivid dream sequences and poignant memories, her internal struggle unfoldsasan aquarium teeming with life contrasts with the lifelessness of a forgotten vase of roses.

Theatre of Dreams (Qatar) by Fatma Al-Ghanim is set against the backdrop of the FIFA Men's World Cup Qatar 2022 and narrates the untold story of the first Qatar Women's National Football Team. The film is a deeply personal exploration of the courage, cultural defiance, and hidden sacrifices of the team's captain, who 12 years later confronts the emotional cost of being one of the first women to break taboos to pursue the right to play.

Yom El Juma' (Qatar) by Haya Al Kuwari follows Mubarak, a short-tempered single father of three sons. Though they've all built their own lives, he longs for their laughter and company. On a sacred Friday as he babysits his energetic, headstrong granddaughter, Mubarak finds himself navigating an unexpected afternoon.

Villa 187 (Sudan/Qatar) by Eiman Mirghani is a personal tale of how the director's family had to pack up their life in the Doha house they'd called home for decades after her father loses her job. The shock cracks open a flood of memories inside“Villa 187,” blurring nostalgia with the anxiety of an uncertain future.



Taking place from November 20–28, 2025, Doha Film Festival (DFF) represents the bold next chapter in Doha Film Institute's mission to nurture regional talent and champion urgent and authentic stories in cinema.

Key Partners of Doha Film Festival include Katara, Media City Qatar I Film Committee and Visit Qatar. The festival will transform iconic locations across Doha, including Katara Cultural Village, Msheireb Downtown Doha, and the Museum of Islamic Art, into vibrant hubs of cultural exchange, bringing together filmmakers, storytellers, and audiences from every corner of the globe, to reaffirm art's power to inspire, to unite, and to spotlight voices that deepen our shared understanding.

Designed to reflect the diversity and ambition of the region through a wide selection of films, inspiring conversations and engaging events, DFF will provide a truly meaningful shared cultural experience in Doha.