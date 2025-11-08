Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Hazy Morning, Relatively Hot Conditions Expected Today


2025-11-08 04:08:47
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Department of Meteorology has forecast hazy to misty conditions at first inshore on Saturday, becoming moderate to relatively hot during the day, with local clouds, maybe rainy at places. Offshore, the weather will be cloudy at times.

Inshore winds will be variable at first, becoming northwesterly to northeasterly at 3 to 13 KT. Offshore winds will be northwesterly to northeasterly, ranging between 4 and 14 KT.

Sea state inshore will range between 1 and 3 FT, while offshore it will range between 1 and 4 FT.

Visibility will range between 4 and 9 km/3 km or less inshore, and between 4 and 9 kilometers offshore.

MENAFN08112025000067011011ID1110313980



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search