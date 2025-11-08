403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Hazy Morning, Relatively Hot Conditions Expected Today
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Department of Meteorology has forecast hazy to misty conditions at first inshore on Saturday, becoming moderate to relatively hot during the day, with local clouds, maybe rainy at places. Offshore, the weather will be cloudy at times.
Inshore winds will be variable at first, becoming northwesterly to northeasterly at 3 to 13 KT. Offshore winds will be northwesterly to northeasterly, ranging between 4 and 14 KT.
Sea state inshore will range between 1 and 3 FT, while offshore it will range between 1 and 4 FT.
Visibility will range between 4 and 9 km/3 km or less inshore, and between 4 and 9 kilometers offshore.
Inshore winds will be variable at first, becoming northwesterly to northeasterly at 3 to 13 KT. Offshore winds will be northwesterly to northeasterly, ranging between 4 and 14 KT.
Sea state inshore will range between 1 and 3 FT, while offshore it will range between 1 and 4 FT.
Visibility will range between 4 and 9 km/3 km or less inshore, and between 4 and 9 kilometers offshore.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment