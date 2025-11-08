403
Qatar denies ICC-related claims, stresses on role in Gaza talks
(MENAFN) Qatar on Friday dismissed claims that it sought to discredit a woman accusing International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan of abuse, stating that such allegations are intended to undermine its mediation efforts in the Gaza Strip.
The country’s International Media Office said it “strongly condemns the unfounded allegations concerning a case involving the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court.”
“These claims are part of a coordinated campaign by certain bad actors to spread disinformation and evade the consequences of their own reprehensible actions by diverting attention onto others,” the office added, without naming specific parties.
Describing the allegations as “part of a coordinated effort,” the media office noted that “falsified information was circulated among several media outlets, most of which declined to publish it upon determining that it lacks factual basis.”
“This fits into the broader influence campaign that remains ongoing against Qatar for its mediation role, saving lives and securing the release of hostages, its support for international institutions, and upholding international law. Recently, several unfounded lawsuits filed in the United States against Qatar Charity were dismissed after the courts ruled that evidence presented in the cases was fabricated,” the office said.
The reports follow allegations published earlier that an ICC staff member who accused Khan of sexual assault was targeted by a “covert operation” allegedly carried out by private intelligence firms for Qatar. Khan has denied the assault claims, asserting that they are part of pressure campaigns against him after he issued arrest warrants for Israeli officials for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza, where nearly 69,000 people have died and over 170,000 have been injured since October 2023.
Qatar, together with Egypt, Türkiye, and the US, led mediation efforts that secured a ceasefire and prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas, effective Oct. 10.
