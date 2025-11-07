National STEM Day: AMD Inspires Future Innovators Through Interactive Computer Builds

MENAFN - 3BL) At AMD, high-performance and adaptive computing is transforming our world, from fueling medical and scientific breakthroughs to driving smarter, more sustainable use of natural resources. AMD technology powers progress that improves lives and strengthens our planet today and for generations to come.

Achieving these ambitious goals requires creativity, imagination and curiosity from the next generation of innovators. That's why AMD is passionate about empowering students through hands-on learning experiences that bring technology to life.

Empowering Students Through Hands-On Learning

This year, several AMD sites partnered with local organizations to equip students with AMD powered technology and the knowledge to explore science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields. Employees volunteered their time to guide students through the exciting process of building computers, helping spark new interests and career aspirations in STEM.

AMD Dublin hosted its inaugural student computer build. Volunteers helped 21 students from Mercy Secondary School Inchicore assemble 10 AMD powered computer systems. In addition to building the computers, the students were thrilled to learn that all the computer systems would serve as the foundation for opening a brand-new STEM classroom at their school.

“We're incredibly grateful for the donation of the computers to our new STEM room. This kind of support makes a real difference to our school and to the future of our students. As we work to grow interest in science and technology, having partners like AMD cheering us on means so much,” said the chairperson of the Board of Management at Mercy Secondary School Inchicore.

The Santa Clara office hosted 20 students from Mt. Pleasant High School. Working side by side with AMD volunteers, they built 11 AMD powered computer systems. In partnership with the Silicon Valley Education Foundation, the computer systems are now enhancing technology learning across several local schools in East San Jose, from Maker Labs at Mt. Pleasant High School and Ida Jew Academy to tutoring centers at Overfelt High School and August Boeger Middle School.

In Austin, 34 students from KIPP Austin Public Schools joined AMD volunteers at the Austin FC stadium to build 16 AMD powered computer systems. In addition to the hands-on experience of assembling a computer, the group participated in a private tour of the stadium and met a few players. At the end of the day, the students were proud to know that the computer systems would be used for computer science classes at KIPP Arts and Letters Middle School.

Advancing Possibility

Across Dublin, Santa Clara and Austin, and in communities around the world, these events provide students with firsthand experience in computer assembly, teamwork and problem-solving while equipping their schools with the technology needed to continue inspiring future engineers, coders and creators. Thank you to all the volunteers who made each event possible. These student events are about more than assembling computers; they are about empowering students to imagine new possibilities, pursue STEM pathways and shape a brighter, more connected future.

To learn more, watch the video above, or read about AMD Community Involvement at:

Together, we're powering possibility, one build, one classroom, one student at a time.