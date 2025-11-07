Analyst Warns: Bitcoin Crash Predictions From Bear Market Optimists

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Recent market movements and analyst insights suggest that while Bitcoin has experienced a notable dip, expert opinions remain divided on whether it signals a deeper correction or a temporary market pause. Amid heightened social media chatter and fluctuating sentiment indicators, traders and investors are closely watching Bitcoin's price action and broader crypto market signals for signs of the next trend in the volatile world of cryptocurrency.



Bitcoin's recent dip below the psychological $100,000 level has led to varied market interpretations, with some analysts viewing it as a potential bottom.

Social media sentiment remains predominantly positive, despite broader market fears reflected in the Crypto Fear & Greed Index, which shows“Extreme Fear.”

Expert trader PlanC suggests there's a decent chance Bitcoin has just hit a significant low, though caution prevails for possible short-term declines.

Major crypto analysts have forecasted a possible dip to around $95,000, with some predicting a breather before further gains. Notable voices in the crypto space continue to issue bearish forecasts, emphasizing the importance of cautious optimism in a fluctuating digital asset landscape.

Bitcoin Market Sentiment Amid Volatility

Despite significant price swings, social media chatter shows a predominantly positive outlook for Bitcoin. Sentiment platform Santiment reports that overall social media commentary is 57.78% positive, with only 15.80% neutral and 26.42% negative. This indicates that, even amid turbulent markets, investor confidence or interest remains resilient.

Meanwhile, broader crypto market sentiment remains cautious, with the Crypto Fear & Greed Index registering an“Extreme Fear” reading of 20, suggesting that widespread concern persists among traders and investors.

The Crypto Fear & Greed Index posted an“Extreme Fear” score on Saturday. Source: Alternative

Bitcoin's recent decline below the key psychological threshold of $100,000 to approximately $98,000 may mark a local bottom, according to analyst PlanC. The trader and market commentator highlights that this level could be a pivotal support zone for the short term.

Potential Bottom and Future Outlook

“There's a decent chance that was the major bottom,” PlanC states, though he emphasizes the difficulty in predicting market movements precisely.“If not, I don't see us going much lower,” he adds, suggesting a limited downside for now. Bitcoin has since moved higher, reaching about $103,562, as per CoinMarketCap data. Still, caution remains, with the analyst warning that a brief pullback to around $95,000 could occur before any sustained rally.

Market forecasts from other industry experts continue to lean bearish. Bloomberg's Mike McGlone suggests Bitcoin could face resistance at $100,000 before heading toward a potential correction down to $56,000. Meanwhile, Cathie Wood of ARK Invest has significantly lowered her long-term Bitcoin price projection by $300,000, reflecting ongoing uncertainty about the cryptocurrency's trajectory.

As the cryptocurrency market navigates this uncertain period, traders are advised to stay vigilant, balancing optimism with caution as industry leaders parse market signals and sentiment indicators to forecast the next moves in the ever-fluid crypto landscape.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.