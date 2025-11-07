Student Housing Made Easy: TALAB AI Concierge Delivers 200+ Apartment Matches In Summer

In the fast-paced London rental market, securing student housing can often feel overwhelming, especially for students arriving in the UK for the first time. But one startup is using AI to change that. TALAB, the UK's first AI-powered student concierge app, successfully helped more than 200 students secure verified apartments last summer, marking a major milestone in its mission to simplify student life.

“When I first came to London as an international student, I realised how difficult it was to manage everything from finding a flat to settling in. TALAB was built to solve that exact problem,” says Mirkazim Seyidzade, CEO and Co-founder of TALAB.

Since its launch, TALAB has expanded its reach beyond accommodation. The app now offers over 35 different services, including airport meet-and-greet, cleaning, club and bar bookings, flower delivery, relocation services, personal tutoring, and event tickets.

The platform's innovative use of AI automation has been a key differentiator. Its intelligent matching system analyses user preferences and budgets, then recommends verified properties and services that meet students' needs in real time. This approach has drastically reduced the time students spend searching for housing.

“Our mission is to save students time, reduce stress, and create a seamless experience when studying abroad,” Seyidzade says.“TALAB is more than an app; it's a personal assistant for every student.”

As London continues to attract thousands of international students each year, TALAB's AI-driven concierge model represents the next evolution of student services: Efficient, affordable, and built with empathy.