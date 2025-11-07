On November 8, Azerbaijan commemorates one of the most glorious chapters in its modern history - Victory Day, marking the liberation of Shusha and the decisive turning point in the 2020 Patriotic War. This day is not merely a military milestone; it is a symbol of national resilience, unity, and the restoration of dignity after decades of occupation.

For nearly 30 years, the city of Shusha, the cultural heart of Azerbaijan, remained under Armenian occupation following the First Garabagh War. Its loss in 1992 was a deep wound in the Azerbaijani national psyche. Shusha was not just a strategic stronghold; it was the cradle of Azerbaijani music, poetry, and intellectual life. Its occupation was felt as a spiritual loss, a silencing of the nation's voice.

But on November 8, 2020, that silence was broken.

After 44 days of intense combat, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces achieved what many had thought impossible. In a daring and complex operation, Azerbaijani troops scaled the cliffs and forests surrounding Shusha, engaging in close-quarters combat to reclaim the city. The liberation of Shusha was announced by President Ilham Aliyev in a historic televised address, his voice trembling with emotion as he declared:“Shusha is ours! Garabagh is ours!”

This victory was not just military; it was moral, cultural, and political. It marked the collapse of the Armenian occupation and separatist regime in Garabagh and led directly to the signing of the trilateral ceasefire agreement on November 10, brokered by Moscow. Under this agreement, Armenia agreed to withdraw from the remaining occupied territories, effectively ending the conflict and partially restoring Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

A homeland is not liberated easily; this was only the beginning of a great struggle. After that, even more pressure, unfair accusations, and hybrid threats awaited Azerbaijan. Such smear campaigns in the international arena came close to labelling Azerbaijan as an aggressor, just like the saying,“the thief shouts so loudly that the innocent suffers.”

In the face of all these pressures, the Azerbaijani people stood firmly behind their Supreme Commander-in-Chief. Loyalty to the homeland is a duty of conscience, and every citizen fulfilled that duty as a matter of honour. During the Patriotic War, the unity and solidarity of the people, as strong as a clenched fist, once again proved the unshakeable nature of the national spirit.

Victory Day was officially established by presidential decree in December 2020. Since then, November 8 has become a day of national pride, celebrated with military parades, cultural events, and solemn tributes to the martyrs who gave their lives for the homeland. In Baku and across the liberated territories, the Azerbaijani flag flies high, a testament to the sacrifices made and the justice restored.

The 2020 war, often referred to as the Second Garabagh War or the Patriotic War, was a watershed moment for Azerbaijan. It demonstrated the strength of the Azerbaijani military, the effectiveness of its modern warfare capabilities, including drones and precision strikes, and the unbreakable will of its people. It also reshaped regional geopolitics, affirming Azerbaijan's sovereignty and altering the balance of power in the South Caucasus.

But beyond the battlefield, November 8 represents something deeper: the rebirth of a nation. It is a day when Azerbaijanis remember their history, honor their heroes, and look forward to a future built on unity and strength. The liberation of Shusha has sparked a cultural renaissance, with music festivals, restoration projects, and the return of displaced families breathing life back into the city.

November 8 is not just a date, but it is a heartbeat. It is the pulse of a nation that refused to surrender, that rose from the ashes of occupation and reclaimed its rightful place. It is the voice of mugham echoing through the streets of Shusha once again. It is the prayer of a mother, the pride of a soldier, the dream of a child born into peace.

As Azerbaijan continues to rebuild and reintegrate its liberated territories, Victory Day serves as a reminder of what was achieved and what must be protected. It is a call to vigilance, to unity, and to the enduring spirit of a people who have proven that justice, once delayed, can still be delivered.