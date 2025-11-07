Silicone Powder Enhance Processing Efficiency And Surface Quality In Thermoplastics And Engineering Plastics

In thermoplastic and engineering plastics processing, manufacturers often encounter several persistent challenges:

High friction increases processing torque and energy consumption.

Surface defects such as uneven gloss, scratches, or glass fiber (GF) exposure affect appearance and quality.

Maintaining smoothness on glass fiber-reinforced products is difficult.

High-filled or high-viscosity resins are challenging to process, reducing production efficiency.

These issues directly impact product performance, manufacturing costs, and market competitiveness overcome these challenges, silicone powder has emerged as a high-performance, functional additive in thermoplastic and engineering plastic processing.

What Is Silicone Powder? Why It Matters for Thermoplastics & Engineering Plastics

Silicone powder is a powdered additive consisting of ultra-high molecular weight polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) dispersed on a silica carrier.

Formulating silicon powder as a plastic additive maximizes its effectiveness in reducing friction, improving mold release, and enhancing surface quality across a wide range of thermoplastics and engineering plastics.

Chengdu SILIKE Technology Co., Ltd. offers a specialized LYSI Series Silicone Powder - a powder siloxane formulation containing 55–70% ultra-high molecular weight siloxane polymer dispersed in silica. Suitable for various applications like thermoplastics, wire&cable compounds, engineering plastics, color/ filler masterbatches...

Silicone Powder vs. Silicone Masterbatch: Which to Choose?

Although silicone powder and silicone masterbatch share the same main ingredient (PDMS), their usage and performance differ significantly.

Compared to conventional lower molecular weight Silicone / Siloxane additives,like Silicone oil, silicone fluids, or other types of processing aids, SILIKE Silicone powder is expected to give improved benefits on processing properties and modify the surface quality of final products

Applications and Performance of Silicone Powder

Silicone powder is an efficient silicone-based additive and production additive, widely used in thermoplastic and engineering plastic processing to improve production efficiency, surface quality, and overall product performance.

Applicable Resins: PP, PE, EVA, EPDM, ABS, PA, PC, POM, PBT, PPO, PPS, TPU, TPR, TPE, and more.

Key Benefits : Silicone Powder as Polymer Additives And Modifiers - Enhancing Processing Efficiency and Surface Quality

1. Enhances processing performance: Improves mold filling, lubrication, and demolding.

2. Boosts production efficiency: Reduces torque and energy consumption, lowers scrap rates, and prolongs equipment life.

3. Improves surface quality: Especially in glass fiber-reinforced systems, significantly reduces GF protrusion and enhances smoothness.

4. Excellent wear and heat resistance: Stable during high-temperature processing, prevents charring or low molecular weight exudation.

5. Highly compatible: Works with multiple resins, improving mechanical properties and aesthetics in filled or reinforced systems.

How to Use SILIKE Silicone Powder

Addition method: Compound and pelletize with resin before processing to ensure uniform dispersion.

Recommended dosage: Typically 0.1%–2% of the resin weight (adjust according to resin type and product requirements).

Precautions: Avoid direct dry powder addition, which may cause clumping and uneven dispersion.

Proper use of silicone powder maximizes processing efficiency and enhances surface quality.

Customer Benefits

Implementing SILIKE Silicone Powder in your thermoplastic processes delivers measurable results:

√ Boosts production efficiency and reduces energy consumption and scrap.√ Improves surface quality, minimizing GF protrusion and scratches.√ Extends equipment lifetime, lowering maintenance costs.√ Enhances end-product performance, increasing market competitiveness.

Silicone powder is a high silicone-based performance additive that effectively resolves lubrication and surface defect issues in thermoplastic processing. Whether for injection molding, extrusion, or functional masterbatch production, silicone powder offers stable, efficient, and reliable processing performance.

Want to learn how silicone powder can minimize glass fiber (GF) protrusion and boost production efficiency? Are you in need of a technical solution and a sample customized for your resin system?

Silicone powder is a high-performance additive based on silicone that effectively resolves issues with lubrication and surface defects in thermoplastic processing. Whether for injection molding, extrusion, or functional masterbatch production, silicone powder ensures stable, efficient, and reliable processing performance.

Contact SILIKE, a manufacturer and partner of silicone additives, for professional technical support and free samples of silicone-based plastic additives. With SILIKE, you can make your plastic products smoother, more durable, and highly efficient!

Tel: +86-28-83625089 Email:... Website: