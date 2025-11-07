Kuleba: Mykolaiv's Water To Rank Among Ukraine's Cleanest After New Treatment Facilities Launch

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine – Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine, Oleksii Kuleba, reported this in an interview with Ukrinform in the framework of the Mykolaiv project.

“Mykolaiv has received clean potable water that residents are already using. We know people are satisfied - that's 500,000 Ukrainians who now enjoy a completely different water quality. And this is not the end of the project. Construction of the filtration facilities continues and will be completed in 2025. After their launch, the water in Mykolaiv will be among the highest-quality in Ukraine,” the official noted.

The construction of the new water supply system was completed faster and more efficiently than planned.

“The estimated cost was UAH 8.5 billion. The plan was to finish within a year, but we managed to complete it in eight months and save two billion. These funds will be used to build other water supply systems for the southern regions of Ukraine,” Kuleba emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, after the Russian troops blew up the old water supply system in April 2022, Mykolaiv and the region's communities were left without potable water. The saline water from the estuary that was pumped into the network caused pipe corrosion and damaged equipment, pushing the city to the brink of an environmental disaster.

In 2024, following the President's order, a decision was made to build a new water pipeline from Odesa agglomeration to Mykolaiv. The Agency for Restoration, together with the Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine, the regional administration, and city authorities, implemented this project in an unprecedentedly short timeframe.

The construction of the Mykolaiv water pipeline was completed in October 2025. Today, the system provides over half a million residents with a stable supply of fresh water that meets sanitary standards. At the same time, the second phase of the project - the construction of treatment facilities - is ongoing. This will complete the development of Mykolaiv's modern water infrastructure.

The full interview with the Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration can be viewed as part of the Mykolaiv project on Ukrinform's YouTube channel.