Zoho Unveils AI-Powered Next-Gen Scanning Solution Zoho Scanner

Dubai, UAE - November 04, 2025: Zoho has unveiled the enhanced version of Zoho Scanner, an advanced AI-powered scanning application designed to deliver a smarter, more connected, and intuitive document management experience for personal and business use.

Zoho Scanner also supports the Arabic language, enabling users across the UAE and wider Middle East region to digitise, translate, and manage their documents seamlessly. This makes it particularly valuable for businesses, government offices, and individuals who need to scan documents written in Arabic.

The next-generation app goes beyond basic scanning by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) for advanced features such as automatic document edge detection, image enhancement, background noise removal, and high-accuracy OCR (optical character recognition). Its built-in multi-language translation, including Arabic, allows instant translation of documents, making it ideal for cross-border businesses and diverse communities in the UAE.

Zoho Scanner also provides AI-based auto-tagging and categorisation to efficiently organise documents, along with cross-platform availability that ensures users can scan, access, and manage documents seamlessly from mobile devices or desktops. Integrations with Zoho's ecosystem, such as with Zoho CRM, Zoho WorkDrive, and Zoho Expense, makes it a powerful tool for enterprises digitising workflows.

As the UAE continues to accelerate its paperless initiatives under the UAE Paperless Strategy 2021-2025, Zoho Scanner offers a secure, affordable, and privacy-first solution that empowers both businesses and individuals to adopt smarter document management practices.

Zoho Scanner underscores the company's commitment to privacy-first, AI-driven innovation in the productivity space. With its comprehensive feature set, user-friendly design, and affordable pricing, Zoho Scanner is poised to become the go-to scanning solution for both personal and professional users across the globe.

Wednesday, November 5, 2025