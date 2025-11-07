Hain Celestial Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOBOKEN, N.J., Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN), a leading global health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living through better-for-you brands, today reported financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2025. "First quarter results met our expectations on the top- and bottom-line. During the quarter, organic net sales trends demonstrated sequential improvement in both our North America and International segments. Cost discipline and the decisive actions taken to streamline our cost structure drove a reduction in SG&A, and we are seeing early results from the execution against our '5 actions to win', including benefits from pricing initiatives beginning to build,” said Alison Lewis, interim President and CEO. Lewis continued,“Our near-term priorities remain clear: stabilizing sales, improving profitability, optimizing cash, and deleveraging our balance sheet. We have made tangible progress in laying the operational and financial foundations necessary to position Hain for sustainable growth, and we have building blocks in place to drive improved trends in the back half of the year. In parallel, we continue to make good progress against the strategic review work with Goldman Sachs.” FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS * Summary of Fiscal First Quarter Results Compared to the Prior Year Period

Net sales were $368 million, down 7% year-over-year.



Organic net sales decreased 6% compared to the prior year period.

The decrease in organic net sales was comprised of a 7-point decrease in volume/mix, partially offset by a 1-point increase in pricing.

Gross profit margin was 18.5%, a 220-basis point decrease from the prior year period.

Adjusted gross profit margin was 19.5%, a 120-basis point decrease from the prior year period.

Net loss was $21 million compared to a net loss of $20 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted net loss was $7 million, compared to an adjusted net loss of $4 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $20 million compared to $22 million in the prior year period.

Loss per diluted share was $0.23 compared to a loss per diluted share of $0.22 in the prior year period. Adjusted loss per diluted share was $0.08 compared to adjusted loss per diluted share of $0.04 in the prior year period. Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Highlights

Net cash used in operating activities in the fiscal first quarter was $8 million compared to net cash used in operating activities of $11 million in the prior year period.

Free cash flow was negative $14 million in the fiscal first quarter compared to free cash flow of negative $17 million in the prior year period.

Total debt at the end of the fiscal first quarter was $716 million, up from $705 million at the beginning of the fiscal year.

Net debt at the end of the fiscal first quarter was $668 million compared to $650 million at the beginning of the fiscal year. The company ended the fiscal first quarter with a net secured leverage ratio of 4.8x as calculated under our credit agreement.

*This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and other non-GAAP financial calculations are provided in the tables included in this press release.

SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS The company operates under two reportable segments: North America and International.

Net Sales Q1 FY26 $ Millions Reported Growth Y/Y M&A/Exit Impact1 FX Impact Organic Growth Y/Y North America 204 -12% -4% 0% -7% International 164 0% 0% 4% -4% Total 368 -7% -3% 2 % -6% * May not add due to rounding 1Reflects the impact within reported net sales growth of the following items that are excluded from organic net sales growth: net sales from divested brands (ParmCrisps® snacks brands), held for sale businesses (Personal Care), discontinued brands, and exited product categories.

North America

Fiscal first quarter organic net sales decreased by 7% year-over-year, primarily driven by volume softness in snacks, partially offset by growth in beverages, baby & kids, and meal prep. This demonstrates sequential improvement from the 14% decrease year-over-year in organic net sales in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2025.

Segment gross profit was $42 million in the fiscal first quarter, a decrease of 10% from the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit was $46 million in the fiscal first quarter, a decrease of 3% from the prior year period. Gross margin was 20.8%, a 30-basis point increase from the prior year period, primarily driven by productivity savings and pricing and trade efficiencies, partially offset by lower volume/mix, cost inflation, and an increase in restructuring charges. Adjusted gross margin was 22.7%, a 200-basis point increase from the prior year period, primarily driven by productivity savings and pricing and trade efficiencies, partially offset by lower volume/mix and cost inflation.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fiscal first quarter was $17 million, compared to $12 million in the prior year period, an increase of 37%. The increase was primarily driven by productivity savings, a reduction in SG&A expenses, and pricing and trade efficiencies, partially offset by the impact of lower volume/mix and cost inflation. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 8.3% of net sales compared to 5.4% of net sales in the prior year period.

International

Fiscal first quarter organic net sales decreased by 4% year-over-year, primarily driven by lower sales in baby & kids, partially offset by growth in meal prep. This demonstrates sequential improvement from the 6% decrease year-over-year in organic net sales in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2025.

Segment gross profit and adjusted gross profit in the fiscal first quarter were each $26 million, representing 25% decreases from the prior year period. Gross margin and adjusted gross margin were each 15.7%, representing 530-basis point decreases from the prior year period. The decreases in margin were primarily driven by lower volume/mix and cost inflation, partially offset by productivity savings and pricing and trade efficiencies.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fiscal first quarter was $13 million, compared to $20 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 38%. The decrease was primarily driven by lower volume/mix and cost inflation, partially offset by productivity savings and pricing and trade efficiencies. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 7.7% compared to 12.5% in the prior year period.

CATEGORY HIGHLIGHTS

Net Sales Q1 FY26 $ Millions Reported Growth Y/Y M&A/Exit Impact1 FX Impact Organic Growth Y/Y Snacks 80 -20% -3% 0% -17% Baby & Kids 56 -8% 0% 1% -10% Beverages 60 5% 0% 3% 2% Meal Prep 160 0% -2% 2% 0% Personal Care 13 -30% n/a n/a n/a Total 368 -7% -3% 2 % -6% * May not add due to rounding 1Reflects the impact within reported net sales growth of the following items that are excluded from organic net sales growth: net sales from divested brands (ParmCrisps® snacks brands), held for sale businesses (Personal Care), discontinued brands, and exited product categories.

Snacks

The fiscal first quarter year-over-year organic net sales decline of 17% was driven by velocity challenges and distribution losses in North America.

Baby & Kids

The fiscal first quarter organic net sales decline of 10% year-over-year was driven primarily by industry-wide volume softness in purees in the UK.



Beverages

The fiscal first quarter organic net sales increase of 2% year-over-year was driven by tea in North America.

Meal Prep

Fiscal first quarter organic net sales were flat year-over-year, as strength in yogurt was offset by softness in meat-free products in the UK and soup in North America.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Hain Celestial will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:00 AM ET to discuss its results and business outlook. The live webcast and accompanying presentation are available under the Investors section of the company's corporate website at . Investors and analysts can access the live call by dialing 800-715-9871 or 646-307-1963. The conference ID is 5099081. Participation by the press and public in the Q&A session will be in listen-only mode. A replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live call through Friday, November 14th, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing 800-770-2030 or 609-800-9909 and referencing the conference access ID: 5099081.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures, including, among others, organic net sales; adjusted gross profit and its related margin; adjusted operating income and its related margin; adjusted net loss and its related margin; diluted net loss per common share, as adjusted; adjusted EBITDA and its related margin; free cash flow; and net debt. The reconciliations of historic non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the tables below. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures provided by other companies due to potential differences in methods of calculation and items being excluded. They should be read only in connection with the company's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP.

We define our non-GAAP financial measures as follows:



Organic net sales: net sales excluding the impact of acquisitions, divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands, exited product categories and foreign exchange. To adjust organic net sales for the impact of acquisitions, the net sales of an acquired business are excluded from fiscal quarters constituting or falling within the current period and prior period where the applicable fiscal quarter in the prior period did not include the acquired business for the entire quarter. To adjust organic net sales for the impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories, the net sales of a divested business, held for sale business, discontinued brand or exited product category are excluded from all periods. To adjust organic net sales for the impact of foreign exchange, current period net sales for entities reporting in currencies other than the U.S. dollar are translated into U.S. dollars at the average monthly exchange rates in effect during the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year, rather than at the actual average monthly exchange rate in effect during the current period of the current fiscal year.



Adjusted gross profit and its related margin: gross profit, before plant closure related costs, net.



Adjusted operating income and its related margin: operating (loss) income before certain litigation expenses, net, plant closure related costs, net, productivity and transformation costs, costs associated with acquisitions, divestitures and other transactions, and long-lived asset impairment.



Adjusted net loss and its related margin and diluted net loss per common share, as adjusted: net loss, adjusted to exclude the impact of certain litigation expenses, net, plant closure related costs, net, productivity and transformation costs, costs associated with acquisitions, divestitures and other transactions, (gains) losses on sales of assets, long-lived asset impairment, unrealized currency losses and the related tax effects of such adjustments.



Adjusted EBITDA and its related margin: net loss before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, equity in net loss of equity-method investees, stock-based compensation, net, unrealized currency losses, certain litigation expenses, net, plant closure related costs, net, productivity and transformation costs, costs associated with acquisitions, divestitures and other transactions, (gains) losses on sales of assets, and long-lived asset impairment.



Free cash flow: net cash used in operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment.

Net debt: total debt less cash and cash equivalents.



We believe that the non-GAAP financial measures presented provide useful additional information to investors about current trends in the company's operations and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of operations. We provide:



Organic net sales to demonstrate the growth rate of net sales excluding the impact of acquisitions, divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands, and exited product categories and foreign exchange, and believe organic net sales is useful to investors because it enables them to better understand the growth of our business from period to period.



Adjusted results as important supplemental measures of our performance and believe they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of our Company and companies in our industry.



Free cash flow as one factor in evaluating the amount of cash available for discretionary investments.

Net debt as a useful measure to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet.



We discuss the Company's net secured leverage ratio as calculated under our credit agreement as a measure of our financial condition, liquidity and compliance with our credit agreement. For a description of the material terms of our credit agreement and risks of non-compliance with our credit agreement, see“Liquidity and Capital Resources” under“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and“Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts) First Quarter 2026 2025 Net sales $ 367,883 $ 394,596 Cost of sales 299,805 312,986 Gross profit 68,078 81,610 Selling, general and administrative expenses 65,512 71,328 Productivity and transformation costs 8,219 5,018 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,212 2,180 Long-lived asset impairment - 31 Operating (loss) income (6,865 ) 3,053 Interest and other financing expense, net 15,499 13,746 Other (income) expense, net (656 ) 5,292 Loss before income taxes and equity in net loss of equity-method investees (21,708 ) (15,985 ) (Benefit) provision for income taxes (1,256 ) 3,523 Equity in net loss of equity-method investees 173 155 Net loss $ (20,625 ) $ (19,663 ) Net loss per common share: Basic $ (0.23 ) $ (0.22 ) Diluted $ (0.23 ) $ (0.22 ) Shares used in the calculation of net loss per common share: Basic 90,309 89,861 Diluted 90,309 89,861





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited and in thousands) September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 47,886 $ 54,355 Accounts receivable, net 170,731 154,440 Inventories 229,498 248,731 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 46,131 43,169 Assets held for sale 28,773 29,603 Total current assets 523,019 530,298 Property, plant and equipment, net 255,992 264,730 Goodwill 498,159 500,961 Trademarks and other intangible assets, net 207,321 210,905 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 69,993 71,171 Other assets 28,415 25,213 Total assets $ 1,582,899 $ 1,603,278 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 175,667 $ 188,307 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 81,321 68,426 Current portion of long-term debt 7,647 7,653 Liabilities related to assets held for sale 12,202 12,987 Total current liabilities 276,837 277,373 Long-term debt, less current portion 708,563 697,168 Deferred income taxes 41,404 40,332 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent portion 63,798 65,284 Other noncurrent liabilities 47,308 48,116 Total liabilities 1,137,910 1,128,273 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 1,126 1,125 Additional paid-in capital 1,240,405 1,238,402 Retained earnings 26,053 46,678 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (92,378 ) (81,053 ) 1,175,206 1,205,152 Less: Treasury stock (730,217 ) (730,147 ) Total stockholders' equity 444,989 475,005 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,582,899 $ 1,603,278





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited and in thousands) First Quarter 2026 2025 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (20,625 ) $ (19,663 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 15,411 11,427 Deferred income taxes 160 (671 ) Equity in net loss of equity-method investees 173 155 Stock-based compensation, net 2,003 2,876 Long-lived asset impairment - 31 (Gain) loss on sale of assets (886 ) 3,934 Other non-cash items, net 232 1,085 (Decrease) increase in cash attributable to changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (15,707 ) (3,926 ) Inventories 16,210 2,282 Other current assets (4,103 ) (2,471 ) Other assets and liabilities (2,858 ) 579 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,510 (6,425 ) Net cash used in operating activities (8,480 ) (10,787 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property, plant and equipment (5,227 ) (5,757 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 13 12,066 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (5,214 ) 6,309 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Borrowings under bank revolving credit facility 68,000 59,000 Repayments under bank revolving credit facility (54,500 ) (61,000 ) Repayments under term loan (1,875 ) (1,875 ) Payments of other debt, net (2,511 ) (21 ) Employee shares withheld for taxes (70 ) (302 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 9,044 (4,198 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1,819 ) 11,222 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (6,469 ) 2,546 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 54,355 54,307 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 47,886 $ 56,853





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Net Sales, Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (unaudited and in thousands) North America International Corporate/Other Hain Consolidated Net Sales Net sales - Q1 FY26 $ 203,920 $ 163,963 $ - $ 367,883 Net sales - Q1 FY25 $ 231,140 $ 163,456 $ - $ 394,596 % change - FY26 net sales vs. FY25 net sales (11.8 )% 0.3 % (6.8 )% Gross Profit Q1 FY26 Gross profit $ 42,414 $ 25,664 $ - $ 68,078 Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 3,789 - - 3,789 Adjusted gross profit $ 46,203 $ 25,664 $ - $ 71,867 % change - FY26 gross profit vs. FY25 gross profit (10.3 )% (25.2 )% (16.6 )% % change - FY26 adjusted gross profit vs. FY25 adjusted gross profit (3.0 )% (25.2 )% (12.3 )% Gross margin 20.8 % 15.7 % 18.5 % Adjusted gross margin 22.7 % 15.7 % 19.5 % Q1 FY25 Gross profit $ 47,284 $ 34,326 $ - $ 81,610 Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 329 - - 329 Adjusted gross profit $ 47,613 $ 34,326 $ - $ 81,939 Gross margin 20.5 % 21.0 % 20.7 % Adjusted gross margin 20.6 % 21.0 % 20.8 % Adjusted EBITDA Q1 FY26 Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,009 $ 12,555 $ (9,832 ) $ 19,732 % change - FY26 Adjusted EBITDA vs. FY25 Adjusted EBITDA 36.5 % (38.4 )% 5.9 % (11.8 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin 8.3 % 7.7 % 5.4 % Q1 FY25 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,459 $ 20,370 $ (10,454 ) $ 22,375 Adjusted EBITDA margin 5.4 % 12.5 % 5.7 % (1)See accompanying table "Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Net Loss per Diluted Share"





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Net Loss per Diluted Share (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts) Reconciliation of Gross Profit, GAAP to Gross Profit, as Adjusted: First Quarter 2026 2025 Gross profit, GAAP $ 68,078 $ 81,610 Adjustments to Cost of sales: Plant closure related costs, net 3,789 329 Gross profit, as adjusted $ 71,867 $ 81,939 Reconciliation of Operating (Loss) Income, GAAP to Operating Income, as Adjusted: First Quarter 2026 2025 Operating (loss) income, GAAP $ (6,865 ) $ 3,053 Adjustments to Cost of sales: Plant closure related costs, net 3,789 329 Adjustments to Operating expenses(a): Productivity and transformation costs 8,219 5,018 Transaction and integration costs, net 2,173 (318 ) Certain litigation expenses, net(b) 827 827 Plant closure related costs, net 47 47 Long-lived asset impairment - 31 Operating income, as adjusted $ 8,190 $ 8,987 Reconciliation of Net Loss, GAAP to Net Loss, as Adjusted: First Quarter 2026 2025 Net loss, GAAP $ (20,625 ) $ (19,663 ) Adjustments to Cost of sales: Plant closure related costs, net 3,789 329 Adjustments to Operating expenses(a): Productivity and transformation costs 8,219 5,018 Transaction and integration costs, net 2,173 (318 ) Certain litigation expenses, net(b) 827 827 Plant closure related costs, net 47 47 Long-lived asset impairment - 31 Adjustments to Interest and other expense, net(c): Unrealized currency losses 265 1,194 (Gain) loss on sale of assets (886 ) 3,934 Adjustments to (Benefit) provision for income taxes: Net tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (1,051 ) 4,793 Net loss, as adjusted $ (7,242 ) $ (3,808 ) Net loss margin (5.6 )% (5.0 )% Adjusted net loss margin (2.0 )% (1.0 )% Diluted shares used in the calculation of net loss per common share: 90,309 89,861 Diluted shares used in the calculation of adjusted net loss per common share: 90,309 89,861 Diluted net loss per common share, GAAP $ (0.23 ) $ (0.22 ) Diluted net loss per common share, as adjusted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.04 ) (a)Operating expenses include amortization of acquired intangibles, selling, general and administrative expenses, productivity and transformation costs, and long-lived asset impairment. (b)Expenses and items relating to securities class action, baby food litigation and SEC investigation. (c)Interest and other expense, net includes interest and other financing expenses, net, unrealized currency losses, (gain) loss on sale of assets, and other expense, net.





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Organic Net Sales Growth by Segment (unaudited and in thousands) Q1 FY26 North America International Hain Consolidated Net sales $ 203,920 $ 163,963 $ 367,883 Less: Impact of held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories 19,100 728 19,828 Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange (158 ) 6,718 6,560 Organic net sales $ 184,978 $ 156,517 $ 341,495 Q1 FY25 Net sales $ 231,140 $ 163,456 $ 394,596 Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories 31,477 602 32,079 Organic net sales $ 199,663 $ 162,854 $ 362,517 Net sales (decline) growth (11.8 )% 0.3 % (6.8 )% Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories (4.3 )% 0.1 % (2.7 )% Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange (0.1 )% 4.1 % 1.7 % Organic net sales decline (7.4 )% (3.9 )% (5.8 )% Q4 FY25 North America International Hain Consolidated Net sales $ 205,790 $ 157,558 $ 363,348 Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories 21,976 935 22,911 Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange (224 ) 8,353 8,129 Organic net sales $ 184,038 $ 148,270 $ 332,308 Q4 FY24 Net sales $ 259,695 $ 159,104 $ 418,799 Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories 44,787 1,508 46,295 Organic net sales $ 214,908 $ 157,596 $ 372,504 Net sales decline (20.8 )% (1.0 )% (13.2 )% Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories (6.3 )% (0.4 )% (4.3 )% Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange (0.1 )% 5.3 % 1.9 % Organic net sales decline (14.4 )% (5.9 )% (10.8 )%





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Organic Net Sales Growth by Category (unaudited and in thousands) Q1 FY26 Snacks Baby & Kids Beverages Meal Prep Personal Care Hain Consolidated Net sales $ 80,015 $ 55,792 $ 59,574 $ 159,622 $ 12,880 $ 367,883 Less: Impact of held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories - 1 - 6,947 12,880 19,828 Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange 208 910 1,860 3,582 - 6,560 Organic net sales $ 79,807 $ 54,881 $ 57,714 $ 149,093 $ - $ 341,495 Q1 FY25 Net sales $ 99,475 $ 60,768 $ 56,676 $ 159,392 $ 18,285 $ 394,596 Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories 3,075 109 - 10,610 18,285 32,079 Organic net sales $ 96,400 $ 60,659 $ 56,676 $ 148,782 $ - $ 362,517 Net sales (decline) growth (19.6 )% (8.2 )% 5.1 % 0.1 % (29.6 )% (6.8 )% Less: Impact of divestitures, held for sale businesses, discontinued brands and exited product categories (2.6 )% (0.2 )% 0.0 % (2.3 )% n/a (2.7 )% Less: Impact of foreign currency exchange 0.2 % 1.5 % 3.3 % 2.2 % n/a 1.7 % Organic net sales (decline) growth (17.2 )% (9.5 )% 1.8 % 0.2 % n/a (5.8 )%





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited and in thousands) First Quarter 2026 2025 Net loss $ (20,625 ) $ (19,663 ) Depreciation and amortization 15,411 11,427 Equity in net loss of equity-method investees 173 155 Interest expense, net 13,142 12,995 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (1,256 ) 3,523 Stock-based compensation, net 2,003 2,876 Unrealized currency losses 265 1,194 Certain litigation expenses, net(a) 827 827 Restructuring activities Productivity and transformation costs 8,219 5,018 Plant closure related costs, net 286 376 Acquisitions, divestitures and other Transaction and integration costs, net 2,173 (318 ) (Gain) loss on sale of assets (886 ) 3,934 Impairment charges Long-lived asset impairment - 31 Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,732 $ 22,375 (a)Expenses and items relating to securities class action, baby food litigation and SEC investigation.





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Free Cash Flow (unaudited and in thousands) First Quarter 2026 2025 Net cash used in operating activities $ (8,480 ) $ (10,787 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (5,227 ) (5,757 ) Free cash flow $ (13,707 ) $ (16,544 )





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Net Debt (unaudited and in thousands) September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025 Debt Long-term debt, less current portion $ 708,563 $ 697,168 Current portion of long-term debt 7,647 7,653 Total debt 716,210 704,821 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 47,886 54,355 Net debt $ 668,324 $ 650,466