'Vande Mataram' Inspires Every Indian To Cultivate Spirit Of Patriotism: Kumaraswamy

MENAFN - IANS) Mysuru, Nov 7 (IANS) Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Thursday said that on the auspicious occasion marking 150 years of the patriotic song Vande Mataram, composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, every Indian must cultivate an uncompromising spirit of patriotism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the national capital, Delhi, as part of the event commemorating 150 years of Vande Mataram. Union Minister Kumaraswamy participated in the programme organised at the BEML unit in Mysuru, which was connected to the Prime Minister's live broadcast.

"I was delighted to take part in the Prime Minister's live programme," said the Union Minister, adding that even after one and a half centuries, Vande Mataram remains immortal in the hearts of all Indians. He paid tribute to the song and recalled its vital role during the freedom struggle.

Union Minister Kumaraswamy said that Vande Mataram had united a fragmented India during the colonial era and continues to be a song loved by the people even after 150 years.

"Listening to Vande Mataram still fills one with goosebumps," he remarked.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a year-long series of events to commemorate Vande Mataram. Minister Kumaraswamy called upon the youth to imbibe the ideals enshrined in this great song and nurture the spirit of patriotism.

On the occasion, H.D. Kumaraswamy also planted a sapling and watered it within the BEML campus. MLA G.T. Harish Gowda and senior officials of the organisation were present.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that Vande Mataram was more than a song -- it was the soul of India's freedom movement.“Even after 150 years, its message of unity and pride continues to guide India's journey toward greater strength and progress,” he said.

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka said: "Vande Mataram was not merely a national song or the lifeblood of the freedom movement -- it was a declaration of cultural nationalism."

The BJP's Karnataka unit, in a post on social media platform X, stated: "150 years ago, Vande Mataram lit a spark that united India in its fight for freedom. Today, in a confident and resurgent New India, that spark has become a national fire powering progress, innovation, and global leadership."