Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Army Foils Infiltration, Drug Smuggling Attempts On Northern Border

2025-11-05 02:01:56
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, November 5 (Petra) – The Northern Military Region on Wednesday thwarted an infiltration attempt along the Kingdom's northern border, the Jordan Armed Forces – Arab Army (JAF) announced.
A man attempted to cross the border illegally but was apprehended and handed over to the relevant authorities for further legal action. In a separate incident, the army foiled an attempt to smuggle narcotics using a drone.
The was taken down and the seized materials were confiscated and referred to the competent authorities.

Jordan News Agency

