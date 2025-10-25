GCC Cold-Chain Logistics Landscape Sees Major Shift

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Dubai-based investment platform Green Dome Investments has signed a binding agreement to acquire the entire equity stake in cold-chain specialist Transcorp International for AED 225 million. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to complete in the coming weeks.

GDI's shareholder backing includes SISCO Holding, the Saudi-listed infrastructure investment company that holds a 31.67 per cent stake in GDI. SISCO will contribute AED 75 million towards the acquisition price, with the remainder to be financed through equity from GDI's shareholders. Transcorp, founded in 2013, operates across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar and has built a substantial cold-chain logistics footprint, including warehousing, transportation and last-mile delivery for temperature-sensitive cargo in 50 key cities across the Gulf region, supported by more than 1,000 employees.

GDI's strategy for the deal is driven by its desire to accelerate growth in the fast-growing temperature-controlled supply-chain segment in the Gulf Cooperation Council markets. The investment complements its existing logistics arm, Elite Co., which focuses on fulfilment, middle-mile and last-mile services, and will now incorporate Transcorp's cold-chain infrastructure and expertise. According to GDI's chairman, the acquisition gives the group a stronger presence in Saudi Arabia and positions it to capitalise on what is described as one of the fastest-growing logistics segments in the region.

From a financial performance viewpoint, Transcorp reported revenues of AED 60.8 million in 2022, AED 75.8 million in 2023 and AED 109.4 million in 2024.. Its compound annual growth rate across that period has reportedly been strong, reflecting rising demand in cold-chain services tied to e-commerce, pharmaceuticals and food-service sectors in the GCC. The acquisition therefore aligns with broader regional trends in logistics expansion, infrastructure investment under national initiatives and growing interest from institutional investors in supply-chain resilience.

Analysts note that the deal is part of a wave of consolidation in the Gulf logistics market, especially in niche segments such as temperature-controlled transport and last-mile fulfilment. By integrating Transcorp into its logistics ecosystem, GDI stands to enhance its service offering, widen geographic reach and deepen its customer base. However, risks remain. Integration of operations across multiple jurisdictions and alignment of management, systems and culture will demand careful oversight. The transaction's successful execution will hinge on regulatory approvals, seamless operational integration and the maintenance of service quality levels which are critical in cold-chain logistics.

From SISCO's perspective, the investment into GDI underscores its strategy of enabling portfolio companies to capture growth opportunities that bolster long-term value creation. SISCO's backing of AED 75 million represents a material commitment and underscores confidence in GDI's growth roadmap. The deal also reinforces the increasing role of Saudi institutional capital in regional logistics expansion, in line with broader economic diversification efforts.

For customers and clients in the logistics market, the enlarged platform that emerges from this transaction could offer more integrated solutions-from cold-storage warehousing and temperature-controlled freight to last-mile delivery capabilities-across multiple Gulf countries. That could translate into improved efficiency, faster delivery cycles and access to a broader network for firms in high-growth sectors such as e-commerce, healthcare and retail. On the flip side, the enlarged scale could bring complexity in operations and may put pressure on margins if the competitive dynamics intensify or if cost inflation rises.

