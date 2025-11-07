403
6Th Suraj Parkash Marwah Sahitya Ratan National Awards Presented At 11Th Global Literary Festival Noida 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, October 2025: The prestigious 6th Suraj Parkash Marwah Sahitya Ratan National Awards were presented with grandeur and literary pride during the 11th Global Literary Festival Noida 2025, held at Marwah Studios, Film City Noida. The event celebrated the extraordinary contributions of India's leading writers, poets, and thinkers who have significantly enriched the nation's literary and cultural heritage.
The ceremony was graced by H.E. Karlito Nunes, Ambassador of Timor-Leste to India, who served as the Chief Guest and presented the awards to this year's distinguished recipients.
The Suraj Parkash Marwah Sahitya Ratan National Awards 2025 were conferred upon: Pawan Mathur - Renowned Author, Awadhesh Singh - Author, Prof. Dr. Dewakar Goel - Author, Arvind Mishra - Author, Dr. Savita Chadha - Author, Suksham Lata Mahajan - Author & Poet, Dr. Shailbala Agarwal - Author, Meenakshi Joshi - Author, Dr. Amit Kaur Puri - Author & Poetess, Om Sapra - Renowned Author & Translator, Subhash Neerav - Author
Addressing the august gathering, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chair of the Award Committee, said, "The Suraj Parkash Marwah Sahitya Ratan Award is a tribute to literary brilliance and creative spirit. It honours those who have dedicated their lives to words, wisdom, and the preservation of cultural values. These writers are the torchbearers of India's intellectual identity."
H.E. Karlito Nunes, while presenting the awards, congratulated all the recipients and expressed admiration for India's deep literary traditions. "Literature is a bridge that connects nations through emotions and ideas. India's writers have a remarkable ability to inspire the world through their words," he said.
The event concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks by Dr. Sushil Bharti, Festival Director, who acknowledged the collective efforts of the authors, organizers, and guests in making the 6th edition of the awards a grand success.
