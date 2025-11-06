Ray Laurence
- Professor of Ancient History, Macquarie University
Ray Laurence is the founder of Action Rome in Motion (ARM) and Professor of Ancient History at Macquarie University. He has gained extensive experience of writing scripts for animated films about ancient Rome, as well as being a leading academic researcher - whose greatest professional pleasure is teaching.
Ray is currently making five animated films or cartoons about Pompeii, destroyed by the eruption of Vesuvius in 79 CE. These films at just a minute in length will pack in content and also bring joy to students studying Pompeii, allowing them to imagine the city and the hopes or fears of the population.Experience
- –present Professor of Ancient History, Macquarie University
- 1992 University of Newcastle-upon-Tyne, PhD
Fellow of the Royal Society of New South Wales
