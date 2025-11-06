Belgium Alternative Lending Business Report 2025: Market To Grow By 16.6% To Reach $4.26 Billion This Year - Size & Forecast By Value And Volume Across 100+ Kpis To 2029

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Belgium Alternative Lending Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Type of Lending, End-User Segments, Loan Purpose, Finance Models, Distribution Channels, and Payment Instruments - Databook Q4 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Alternative lending market in Belgium is expected to grow by 16.6% annually, reaching US$4.26 billion by 2025. The alternative lending market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 15.2%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2025 to 2029. By the end of 2029, the alternative lending market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$3.65 billion to approximately US$7.01 billion.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the alternative lending industry in Belgium, offering comprehensive coverage of both overall and alternative lending markets. It covers more than 100+ KPIs, including loan disbursement value, loan disbursement volume, average loan ticket size, and penetration rate.

The report offers in-depth segmentation across lending dimensions, including type of lending (Bank-based/NBFC and Alternative Lending), end-user segments (Retail Lending and SME/MSME Lending), and loan types. It further categorizes the alternative lending ecosystem by finance models (P2P Marketplace, Balance Sheet, Invoice Trading, Real Estate Crowdfunding, and Other Models), distribution channels (Branch/Physical, Direct Digital, and Agent/Broker), and payment instruments (Credit Transfer, Debit Card, E-Money, and Others).

In addition, the analysis captures borrower demographics by age, income, and gender, alongside delinquency performance indicators. Collectively, these datasets provide a comprehensive and quantifiable view of market size, structure, lending behavior, and risk dynamics within the lending ecosystem.

The analyst's research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view of emerging business and investment market opportunities.

Reasons to buy



Comprehensive Market Intelligence: Gain an integrated view of the overall and alternative lending landscape, combining macroeconomic context with detailed lending performance indicators such as loan disbursement value, volume, and average ticket size.

Granular Coverage of Alternative Lending: Explore the fast-evolving alternative lending ecosystem, including peer-to-peer (P2P) marketplaces, balance sheet lending, invoice trading, real estate crowdfunding, and hybrid finance models, supported by in-depth segmentation by end-user, loan purpose, and payment instrument.

Segment-Wise Insights and Cross-Analysis: Evaluate lending trends across consumer and SME/MSME segments, using advanced cross-segmentation to link finance models, loan purposes, and payment methods, offering a comprehensive understanding of credit origination dynamics.

Borrower-Level Behavioral Analytics: Understand borrower demographics and credit behavior through data on age, income level, gender distribution, and delinquency rates (30-day and 90-day), enabling sharper credit risk assessment and customer targeting.

Digital Infrastructure and Ecosystem Readiness: Assess the enabling digital ecosystem including smartphone penetration, internet access, digital wallet adoption, and real-time payments infrastructure that underpins the growth of fintech-driven lending models.

Data-Driven Forecasts and KPI Benchmarking: Access a comprehensive dataset of 100+ key performance indicators (KPIs) with historical and forecast data through 2030, providing visibility into emerging lending trends, growth drivers, and investment opportunities. Decision-Ready Databook Format: Delivered in a data-centric, easy-to-analyze format, the Databook supports integration into financial models, strategy decks, and investor presentations, enabling stakeholders, including banks, fintechs, investors, and policymakers, to make informed, evidence-based decisions.

