Biochip Market To Surpass USD 42.15 Billion, At 12.7% CAGR Growth By 2034

By application/end analysis

What Made the Clinical Diagnostic Segment Dominant in the Market in 2024?

The clinical diagnostic segment held a major revenue share of the biochip market in 2024. The high demand for rapid, precise, and cost-effective disease detection and monitoring tools. The rising global prevalence of chronic diseases and the shift towards personalized medicine necessitate advanced diagnostic solutions that biochips efficiently provide. The demand for point-of-care testing and integration into existing healthcare systems further solidified the market growth.

In October 2025, the Indian government launched the Maha MedTech Mission with substantial funding to support innovation in medical technology, including point-of-care molecular diagnostics.



By technology/platform analysis

What Made the Microarray-based Segment Dominant in the Market in 2024?

The microarray-based segment held a major revenue share of the biochip market in 2024. Due to its widespread application in diagnostics, genomics research, and pharmacogenomics solidified its position as a foundational tool. The cost-effectiveness of microarrays for specific large-scale studies, coupled with continuous product innovation from major industry players, further fuels the market growth.

However, the microfluidics/lab-on-a-chip segment is estimated to expand rapidly in the predicted timeframe. Due to its inherent advantages in portability, automation, and efficiency for point-of-care diagnostics. The integration of advanced technologies like AI and organ-on-a-chip models is also driving innovation and application in drug discovery and personalized medicine.

By end-user/buyer analysis

What Made the Clinical Laboratory & Hospitals Segment Dominant in the Market in 2024?

The clinical laboratories & hospitals segment held a major revenue share of the biochip market in 2024. Their critical need for rapid, accurate, and advanced diagnostic tools for chronic diseases, combined with the integration of biochip technology into existing automated workflows and the growing adoption of personalized medicine, drove this leadership.

On the other hand, the point-of-care providers/clinic segment is estimated to expand rapidly in the predicted timeframe. The high demand for rapid, accessible, and decentralized diagnostics. The need for immediate clinical decision-making, the increasing burden of chronic diseases, and technological advancements in portable devices. As healthcare shifts towards more convenient and efficient patient care models, clinics are becoming primary users of PoC biochips, ensuring the expansion.

What are the Revolutionary Developments in the Biochip Market?



In September 2025, Advanced Biomed Inc. launched this compact, all-in-one perfusion 3D cell culture incubator system, designed to replicate human physiological conditions in vitro for precision medicine and diagnostics. In April 2025, CN Bio and Pharmaron Partnership announced this collaboration aims to advance organ-on-a-chip (OOC) drug discovery by installing CN Bio's PhysioMimix instruments at Pharmaron's global facilities for the joint development of OOC solutions.

Biochip Market Key Players List



Numerous specialty microfluidics & startup innovators

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Akoya Biosciences

Danaher Corporation (Cepheid, Beckman Coulter)

Siemens Healthineers

Qiagen

LGC Group / Randox (regional niche)

GE Healthcare / Cytiva

BioMérieux

Fluidigm (Standard BioTools)

NanoString Technologies

Micronit

Phalanx Biotech Abbott Laboratories

Segments Covered in this Report

By Chip Type / Product



DNA Microarrays / DNA Chips

Protein Chips / Proteomics Arrays

Lab-on-a-Chip / Microfluidic Platforms

Tissue / Cell Arrays

Enzymatic & Biosensor Chips

Others Consumables/Reagents & Software



By Offering / Product Category



Instruments & Readers

Consumables / Disposable Chips & Cartridges

Reagents & Kits Software & Data Analytics

By Application / End Market



Clinical Diagnostics

Drug Discovery & Pharma R&D

Genomics & Research

Point-of-Care Testing Environmental & Food Testing



By Technology / Platform



Microarray-based platforms

Microfluidics / Lab-on-a-chip

NGS-compatible prep chips/sequencing sample-prep modules

Biosensors & Electrochemical chips Optical / plasmonic & specialty nanotech chips



By End User / Buyer



Clinical Laboratories & Hospitals

Pharmaceutical & Biotech R&D

Point-of-care providers / Clinics

Academic & Research Institutes Environmental / Food & Safety Labs



By Region



North America



U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea

Thailand

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Denmark

Norway

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



South Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia Kuwait



