Did CIA Carry Out US Strikes On Venezuelan Land? Donald Trump Says 'Major Explosion In Dock Area...'
"There was a major explosion in the dock area where they load the boats up with drugs," Trump said.Also Read | Venezuela is relying on 20 aging planes after US restricted its airspace
"We hit all the boats, and now we hit the area... it's the implementation area. That's where they implement, and that is no longer around."
It was not immediately clear what target was hit, nor which part of the US government acted.
Within a single week, Trump ordered a blockade of“sanctioned oil tankers” entering and leaving Venezuela, US forces seized an oil tanker off the country's coast, and the military struck three additional vessels alleged to be smuggling drugs.
The administration describes its actions as part of an“armed conflict” with drug cartels aimed at stopping narcotics from reaching the United States. These operations are also increasing pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who faces U.S. narcoterrorism charges.
Meanwhile, Trump's months-long campaign is attracting growing scrutiny from Congress.
